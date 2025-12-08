‘One Battle After Another’ leads Hollywood’s Golden Globe nominations

Acting nominees included Leonardo DiCaprio for his role as a washed-up revolutionary in ‘One Battle After Another’. (EPA Images pic)

LOS ANGELES : Dark comedy “One Battle After Another,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary, topped the list of films nominated today for Hollywood’s Golden Globe awards with nine nods.

Norwegian family drama “Sentimental Value” claimed eight nominations, followed by supernatural horror film “Sinners” with seven.

“One Battle After Another,” seen as a strong contender for best picture at the next Academy Awards, will compete at the Globes for best movie musical or comedy against “Marty Supreme,” “Bugonia” and others.

In the best movie drama field, “Sinners” and “Sentimental Value” will face off with Guillermo del Toro’s take on “Frankenstein” and “Hamnet,” a story about the family of William Shakespeare.

Acting nominees included DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson for “The Smashing Machine” and Jessie Buckley for “Hamnet.”

In a new podcast category, Globes voters nominated “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,” “Call Her Daddy,” “Good Hang with Amy Poehler,” “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” “Smartless” and National Public Radio’s “Up First.”

Winners will be chosen by more than 300 entertainment journalists from around the world and announced at a Jan 11 ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will return to host the Globes ceremony for a second time.

The show will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.