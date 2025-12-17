Families are balancing festive preparations with rising costs

Malls are seeing increased foot traffic as patrons shop for decorations, gifts and festive supplies, but rising prices are prompting many to spend more carefully this year.

SHAH ALAM : Preparations for Christmas are gaining momentum, with shopping centres seeing increased foot traffic as visitors buy decorations, gifts and festive supplies.

A survey by Bernama found that while many families are opting for more modest celebrations owing to rising prices and the cost of living, they remain determined to maintain a cheerful atmosphere to mark the special occasion with loved ones.

For private-sector employee Patricia Samuel, 62, the increase in the price of goods has prompted her family to spend more carefully this year.

She said that beyond decorations, the cost of food has also risen, including basic ingredients for cookies and cakes.

“Everything is expensive now, and I myself am afraid to look at the prices. For decorations, I have no choice but to buy some new items, but I am still using most of the old decorations that were well-kept from last year,” she said.

“Although the price of goods has increased, we still need to spend moderately because Christmas still needs to be celebrated. Previously, decorations bought online from China were much cheaper, but now the price has increased between 10% and 15%.”

Despite the challenging economic climate, Patricia said she remains committed to preparing to celebrate with her loved ones. She said the spirit of Christmas must be preserved, as the tradition helps unite family while celebrating togetherness and love.

Meanwhile, teacher Riana Alex, 26, who works in Scotland, said early planning is crucial to ensure smooth Christmas preparations, particularly when larger expenses are involved.

Riana said the physical distance from her family makes returning home especially meaningful.

“To make sure everything is sufficient, we start saving money as early as May or June every year. This is because the Christmas celebration does involve large expenses, so we try to save and not overspend throughout the year,” she told Bernama.

“The spirit of togetherness with the family is a source of strength and comfort for my longing, making me always excited to return to Malaysia every Christmas.”