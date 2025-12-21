All that glitters… has got to be Christmas tinsel

Tinsel comes in many colours and is most often draped on Christmas trees, adding a shimmer to the festivities. (Envato Elements pic)

Tinsel is the springy, shiny, silvery decoration most commonly draped over Christmas trees. Designed to catch and reflect light, it adds sparkle, movement and a sense of festivity to holiday decorations.

When hung correctly, it shimmers with the slightest air current, giving trees a sense of life and depth.

Though it may seem like a simple, even kitschy ornament, tinsel has a surprisingly long and complex history shaped by changing technology, economics and safety concerns.

Tinsel was invented around 1610 in Nuremberg, Germany, a city known at the time for its metalworking and craftsmanship.

Early tinsel was made from thin strands of real silver, hammered flat and cut into delicate ribbons by hand.

Contrary to popular belief, it was never meant to be thrown casually over branches. Traditionally, it was hung carefully and sparingly, strand by strand, to create a subtle glow rather than an overwhelming shine.

Its purpose was highly practical as well as decorative. Before electric lighting, Christmas trees were illuminated with real candles clipped directly onto branches.

Silver tinsel was designed to reflect the soft, flickering candlelight, amplifying it throughout the room and making trees appear brighter and more magical.

Some families even believed the shimmering strands symbolised stars or divine light, adding a spiritual dimension to the decoration.

Early tinsel was made of thin strands of silver, hammered flat to reflect soft light when hung on Christmas trees. (Envato Elements pic)

However, silver tinsel had several drawbacks. Silver was expensive, meaning only wealthy households could afford to decorate their trees this way.

It also tarnished quickly when exposed to air and smoke from candles, often losing its shine before Christmas Day arrived. In some households, tarnished tinsel was carefully polished and reused year after year, making it both a luxury item and a family heirloom.

To make tinsel more accessible, manufacturers experimented with cheaper metals such as copper and tin. These alternatives still reflected light effectively and allowed more families to enjoy the festive sparkle.

Yet even these metals had limitations, as they were prone to corrosion and required careful storage. As a result, tinsel remained a decorative novelty rather than a true mass-market product.

Major changes came during World War I, when metals such as copper were redirected to the war effort. Tinsel makers were forced to find new materials, leading to the adoption of aluminium.

Aluminium produced a bright, silvery shine and was lightweight, but it introduced new dangers. When combined with dry Christmas trees and open flames from candles, aluminium tinsel proved highly flammable, contributing to house fires and growing safety concerns.

In the early 20th century, lead tinsel emerged as a popular solution. It was heavy enough to drape elegantly over tree branches, resisted tarnishing, and retained its sparkle throughout the holiday season.

Today, tinsel is typically made from PVC or coated plastic, making it safe for use as it does not pose a health or fire risk. (Envato Elements pic)

With the rise of electric Christmas lights, which reduced fire risks, lead tinsel became a standard decoration and reached peak popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, when lavish, heavily decorated trees defined mid-century holiday aesthetics.

At its height, some trees were so densely covered in tinsel that branches were barely visible.

Over time, however, the dangers of lead became widely recognised. Lead exposure was found to be especially harmful to children, who might put shiny strands into their mouths.

Symptoms from lead poisoning included headaches, vomiting and constipation, and in severe cases, brain and kidney damage.

By the 1970s, lead tinsel was phased out in many countries as part of broader consumer safety reforms.

Today, tinsel is typically made from PVC or coated plastic. Lightweight, flexible and inexpensive, modern tinsel mimics the sparkle of metal without the health and fire risks of earlier versions.

While it may not drape with the same elegance as its metallic predecessors, it continues to bring safe, shimmering glamour, and more than four centuries of history to Christmas trees around the world.