Japan’s Tomica opens a new pit stop in KL

Four-year-old Tyler Lim started collecting Tomica vehicles when he was only two. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : If you ask four-year-old Tyler Lim what his favourite toy is, he’ll skip the race cars and head straight for the tiny cranes and ambulances.

Lim’s fascination with Tomica started when he was just two, thanks to a single toy construction vehicle from his dad.

Fast forward a couple of years, and his house is now a landscape of over 100 Tomica vehicles, each parked in its own little “imaginative mess”.

“There’s really no space in the house where you won’t find Tyler’s Tomica toys,” his mother Jasmine shared.

Then there’s Alvin Goh, a 49-year-old car salesperson whose Tomica devotion spans two decades and more than 600 miniature cars. Goh has invested around RM150,000 into his collection, dedicating an entire room to display his prized fleet.

“I like Tomica because they always release newly launched car models. And I’m crazy over Japanese cars,” said Goh.

For fans like Lim and Goh, the big news is that Tomica, the Japanese toy giant Tomy, officially opened the first Tomica Brand Store in Southeast Asia on Dec 18, right here in Kuala Lumpur.

Located within the Toys“R”Us IP Flagship Collection Store at Level 2, Suria KLCC, the new space marks Tomica’s third brand store outside Japan, following openings in Shanghai and Beijing.

Tomica’s first and only store in Southeast Asia is located in Suria KLCC. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

And more importantly, it’s a dream come true for enthusiasts, big and small, like Lim and Goh. Designed as a shop-in-shop concept, the Tomica Brand Store feels more like an experience than a typical retail outlet. Its exterior resembles an oversized Tomica box, instantly recognisable to fans.

Step inside, and you’re greeted by a Wheel Table made of stacked tyres, a towering Tomica Wall showcasing more than 2,000 miniature cars, and dedicated zones for new releases, collectors, and curious first-timers alike.

There’s even a Kidults area – a knowing nod to adults who never quite grew out of their love for toy cars – and a History Area that traces Tomica’s journey from its beginnings in 1970 to its status today as a global icon.

There are over 2,000 Tomica diecast miniature cars on display at the Tomica store in Kuala Lumpur. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

That cross-generational appeal has always been at the heart of the brand. Tomica was first introduced as Japan’s first palm-sized domestic die-cast car series, created so children could play with miniature versions of vehicles they actually saw on the streets.

Over the years, more than 10,000 models have been released, with cumulative sales surpassing one billion units worldwide.

And for collectors, there’s an added reason to make a beeline for Suria KLCC. Two original Tomica models will be available exclusively at the Malaysian store – the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport and the Lamborghini Veneno.

Sleek, limited, and highly sought after, these store-only releases give fans something special to hunt for, and something to brag about once secured.

When asked if Tomica would ever release a Malaysian car model, Tomy Asia’s managing director Ochiai Kiyoshi simply said, “We are definitely not opposed to it. We will most likely work on it. Just wait and see!”

Local Tomica fans will be excited with the only-available-in-Malaysia models now on display at Suria KLCC. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

To celebrate the Malaysian opening, the store is offering exclusive Tomica Brand Store products, along with special promotions, branded giveaways, and interactive activities such as colouring sessions and mosaic art.

Fans can also meet Tomica mascot T-Kun, appearing several times daily during the launch period.

Whether you’re a child just like Lim, building imaginary cities on the living room floor, or a lifelong collector like Goh carefully curating a display, the new Tomica Brand Store offers something familiar yet exciting – a place where tiny cars carry big stories, and fandom has no age limit.

