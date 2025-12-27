From forest to global stage, Mak Intan helps Orang Asli crafts find new life

Hanim Apeng, better known as Mak Intan, at her stall showcasing traditional Orang Asli handicrafts marketed through her business, Asli Mak Intan Enterprise. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : What began as a deep appreciation for Orang Asli craftsmanship has grown into an internationally recognised enterprise for Hanim Apeng, better known as Mak Intan.

Now 54, the Jakun-Jahut artisan is the driving force behind Asli Mak Intan Enterprise, which brings together and markets traditional Orang Asli crafts from across peninsular Malaysia.

The initiative not only preserves ancestral skills but also helps communities generate sustainable income.

“As a representative of the 18 Orang Asli tribes in the peninsula, I feel a responsibility to introduce these crafts to the wider world,” she said when met by Bernama earlier this month.

Mak Intan’s journey into the craft world began in childhood, when she would accompany her parents into the forest to gather wood and weaving materials. Those early experiences were later strengthened through classes and workshops that refined her skills.

“I grew up in a family that ran businesses and placed great importance on education. My parents always encouraged us to seek knowledge,” she said.

She added that her entrepreneurial spirit was largely shaped by watching her mother persevere through multiple small businesses to earn a living.

Today, Asli Mak Intan Enterprise produces a wide range of items, including woven mats, replicas of blowpipes and decor for traditional village homes, handmade soaps, snacks, and creatively upcycled products that complement traditional crafts.

The enterprise also offers accessories such as tanjak (Malay headgear), bracelets and keychains, with prices starting from RM12.

Mak Intan, a mother of three, said many of the products are her own creations, while others are sourced directly from Orang Asli artisans and marketed collectively.

“When their crafts are accepted and appreciated by buyers, it builds confidence among these small-scale producers to keep going,” she said.

A selection of woven baskets and handcrafted goods produced by Orang Asli artisans from across peninsular Malaysia. (Bernama pic)

Support from the Orang Asli development department, Tourism Malaysia and Kraftangan Malaysia has helped expand the reach of these crafts to international markets, including Indonesia, Australia, London and Germany, through platforms such as the World Travel Market.

Looking ahead, Mak Intan said her focus has shifted towards training and mentoring new entrepreneurs, particularly within the Orang Asli community. This includes teaching basic business skills and improving product presentation.

“About 30 Orang Asli entrepreneurs in peninsular Malaysia have been identified, and some are now moving forward together to develop crafts unique to their own communities,” she said.

Mak Intan stressed that the Orang Asli community must be willing to step beyond their comfort zones and seize opportunities to build a better future.

“If we continue with a ‘wait-and-see’ mentality, we will not succeed. To move forward, we must work alongside others and put in genuine effort,” she said.

She also underscored the role of education in ensuring the community has confidence and a voice in national development.

“Without sufficient education, people are not going to listen to you. With proper education, God willing, the Orang Asli will succeed one day – and that is when their voices will truly be heard.”

Learn more about Asli Mak Intan Enterprise on Instagram.