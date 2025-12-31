India’s Vijay hails M’sian Tamils for keeping language, culture alive

South Indian actor Vijay tells his Malaysian fans that his 69th film, ‘Jana Nayagan’, will be his final before he transitions fully into politics. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia’s vibrant multicultural fabric and its long-established Tamil community have played a vital role in keeping the Tamil language and cinema thriving far beyond India, popular South Indian actor-turned-politician Vijay said.

Addressing nearly 80,000 fans who packed the Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the audio launch of his upcoming 69th film “Jana Nayagan” recently, Vijay, 51, said Malaysia stands out among overseas markets not just for the sheer size of its Tamil-speaking audience, but for its deep-rooted ability to preserve Tamil culture within a multilingual society.

“Tamils today live in more than 150 countries worldwide,” he said, adding that after Sri Lanka, Malaysia is home to one of the largest Tamil communities outside India. “That makes Malaysia a critical pillar in the global Tamil cultural ecosystem.”

Vijay noted that what makes Malaysia unique is the way Tamil culture has grown organically alongside other cultures, languages and faiths. “This coexistence has allowed Tamil cinema and traditions to remain alive across generations,” he said, drawing thunderous applause at the event organised by Malik Streams Corporation.

Highlighting the country’s multicultural harmony, Vijay said inclusivity in Malaysia is reflected in everyday cultural practices that transcend ethnic and religious boundaries. He described this spirit as a living expression of the Tamil philosophy “Yaadhum Oorey, Yaavarum Kelir” – every place is home, everyone is kin.

He also praised Malaysia’s long-standing engagement with Tamil cinema, saying it has earned the country a respected place within the industry. Overseas audiences, he added, often influence how Tamil films are remembered globally.

“Sometimes, simply hearing the name of a film brings Malaysia to mind,” he said, recalling that two of his films, “Kuruvi” and “Kaavalan”, were shot in Malaysia.

Vijay thanks his fans for standing by him during some of the toughest periods of his 33-year film career. (Bernama pic)

Reflecting on his 33-year career in cinema, Vijay spoke emotionally about the loyalty of his fans, who stood by him during his most challenging periods – including times of criticism, hardship and uncertainty early in his career.

“My fans stood by me during the toughest times of my life. For the past 33 years, they have shown unwavering commitment and support,” he said. “I don’t believe in merely saying ‘thank you’, but in giving back with gratitude. Now, I am giving up cinema for my fans because they have given me so much.”

He added that “Jana Nayagan” would be his final film before transitioning fully into politics, marking the end of an era in his cinematic journey.

Vijay said his commitment now extended beyond cinema, as he had decided to stand by his fans and the people for the next three decades – just as they had stood by him from the beginning.

The actor recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and has been named its chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu State Assembly election.

The marathon audio launch event, which ran for nearly 10 hours, was attended by several leading figures from the Tamil film industry, including music director Anirudh Ravichander, actor-director Prabhu Deva, and directors Atlee and Nelson Dilipkumar, along with members of the cast and creative team of “Jana Nayagan”.

The event has since entered the Malaysia Book of Records for recording the highest number of attendees at an audio launch in the country.

Produced by KVN Productions, “Jana Nayagan” is slated for release on Jan 9, 2026.