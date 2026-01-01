Tips for planning your Trans-Siberian Railway odyssey

When in Moscow, visit the Cathedral of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat or more simply, St Basil’s Cathedral.

The fabled Trans-Siberian Railway offers an odyssey of a lifetime, with destinations ranging from the ancient yet modern cities like Moscow and Beijing, and the vast wildernesses of icy Siberia and sandy Gobi, to historical wonders like the Yungang Grottoes and Kharkhorin.

Many dream of embarking on this journey but are intimidated by the sheer logistical challenges involved.

Yet fret not, this article aims to inform Malaysian travellers of the common challenges that come with organising this journey, as well as the strategies to overcome them.

To clarify, the Trans-Siberian Railway is an umbrella term referring to the Trans-Siberian route, Trans-Mongolian route, and Trans-Manchurian route.

This article will focus on the Trans-Mongolian route that connects Russia’s territories in Eastern Europe to central Siberia, Mongolia and China.

Toilets and bathrooms on Russian, Mongolian, and Chinese trains are modern and clean.

Visa requirements, payment methods

At the time of writing, Malaysians enjoy visa-free entry into Mongolia and China for up to 30 days.

Russia requires travellers to apply for an e-visa lasting up to 30 days before entry via its foreign ministry’s consular website.

Visa and Mastercard payment systems have suspended their operations in Russia since the war with Ukraine in 2022, making transfer, payment, and cash withdrawal using these cards impossible on Russian soil.

The Russian rouble is virtually impossible to obtain from Malaysian banks, so bring with you sufficient amounts of US dollar and convert them upon arrival. Local banks like Sberbank provide the most competitive rates.

All cards are readily accepted in Mongolia and China. Prepare enough Mongolian tugrik – which must be acquired locally – as ATMs are often miles apart in rural areas.

Break your long-haul train journey into smaller trips by venturing into cities along the route. Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk are good for a day or two.

Train tickets

For Russia, the official site www.rzd.ru is the sole platform to purchase train tickets, since all third-party booking platforms have withdrawn their operations there.

The most practical method is to buy your ticket is with cash at the physical counters in train stations.

Train tickets can be purchased at any station serving long-distance routes. However, your itinerary remains tentative until your tickets are secured in person.

Tickets for trains to Mongolia and China can be bought through third party websites such as Travel China Guide and Trip.com.

Pro tips: Take a cross-border bus instead of train from Ulan-Ude to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to save money and time.

Passengers walking down the third-class carriage often have to dodge passengers’ legs jutting out of the top berths as the beds here aren’t particularly long.

Sights and wonders

In Moscow, visit the Byzantine-inspired onion-domes of St Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square and Kremlin.

Admire the city’s well-adorned underground stations, designed with the socialist belief that cultural life should not be confined within bourgeois institutions like museums.

Visit St Petersburg to gawk at the extravagant splendour of Peterhof and Winter Palace, both former palaces of the Romanov family.

Other notable Russian destinations include the mythical Lake Baikal, Kazan, and Ulan-Ude. One can hardly notice any tangible signs of war in Moscow and St Petersburg save for the high cost of living.

Mongolia’s true charm lies in its otherworldly countryside. Head north to Khuvsgul Lake to visit reindeer herds on green steppes or go down south to the Gobi Desert for the singing Khongorin Els.

In China, head for the Great Wall and the Forbidden City, and when in Beijing, call on the Temple of Heaven and the Old Summer Palace to admire its architecture.

The landscape of wildflowers, birches, and pines is idyllic.

Budget matters

The Trans-Siberian Railway is relatively cheap compared to continental train journeys in America and Europe, with a one-way trip on a third-class carriage between Moscow and Beijing costing around RM3,000.

The train is modern, and potable hot and cold water is available free of charge. The cabin café is expensive, so stock up on sandwiches and alcohol before boarding.

Pro tip: For the third-class carriage, snatch the bottom berth whenever possible, as the low ceiling on the top berth makes sitting up impossible.

Russian accommodations can be found on Ostrovok.ru, while hotels in Mongolia and China can be reserved through third-party platforms.

Helpful resources

Use Yandex Map while travelling in Russia and Amap (Gao De) to find your way in China. Yandex Go is convenient for getting e-hailing services in the former Soviet Union.

Familiarise yourself with WeChat and AliPay before entering China – these omnipotent apps can be used for tour booking, texting, purchasing metro tickets and more.

Ensure you have Google Translate and relevant language packages downloaded for offline use.

Reliable travel tips are available on Lonely Planet, Tripadvisor and other sites, but keep in mind that Western sources on Russia have scarcely been updated since 2022.

Keep an open mind towards new experiences but make responsible decisions – curiosity and prudence will take you far on your Trans-Siberian Railway odyssey.