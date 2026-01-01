What your horoscope says about you in 2026

Tarot reader Saranya Rajan says that 2026 is a year that will test tolerance, especially in media and technology. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The past year has come and gone; now the question is, what’s next?

FMT Lifestyle caught up with tarot reader Saranya Rajan, 34, who shared what the cards reveal for each zodiac sign in 2026.

“Tarot or any divination tool is ultimately about guidance, not control. The cards can show different things, but the choices and direction always belong to the person,” she said.

Before breaking it down, how does 2026 shape up overall?

Saranya Rajan.

“I see 2026 as a year that tests tolerance, especially in media and technology.

“Equality becomes a major theme, with people learning powerful lessons from those they least expect. It’s a year of growth through acceptance and seeing value in unfamiliar perspectives.”

1. Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19)

You will be in your peak of alluring energy where the world will spin to your siren. Remember the lessons and courage you gained last year, and choose what is relevant to your journey.

In 2026, your hard work will pay off in a massive way. Your progress in overcoming your greatest fear will break you free from stagnation.

This new year, a new you is rebirthing, so enjoy your success and protect your journey.

For Taurus, joy and celebration are coming your way. (Envato Elements pic)

2. Taurus (Apr 20-May 20)

In 2026, things will make more sense and align with you. People will honour you, and want to work with you.

Celebration energy will spiral around you this year: new job, promotion, marriage, expansion or fame.

Manage your time wisely for the first eight-10 months or delegate tasks to avoid burnout. Remember that forgiveness and tolerance towards the past are key to your success.

3. Gemini (May 21-Jun 20)

No more crying, no more confusion, no more waiting. Much laughter and long drives are coming in. You receive a long-awaited vision and purpose of life.

Relocation is fated; embrace it gracefully as your space is expanding. New love and business will kick off. You will also experience acceptance or approval. Move in silence as silence will be your key to success.

4. Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22)

This year, the task is to understand and identify your ultimate truth – what matters most to you.

Hiccups, stagnations or breakdowns are not reflections of failures but moments to re-evaluate your reality.

Seek help if you need it to avoid burnout, and spend time with loved ones. Prioritise reclaiming your energy and health.

Your sense of belonging is not about someone or something, it is about you. Don’t lose it.

Leos should take things one step at a time in 2026. (Envato Elements pic)

5. Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22)

In 2026, life’s momentum will return and what was once held back will begin to flow. Take things one step at a time as your mind may move faster than events.

Expect relationships to mend, spending quality time with loved ones, and new opportunities in career or business.

Your luck will rise and this will attract others towards you. Be selective with partnerships as not everyone will have good intentions.

6. Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Use this year as a buffer to reset and plan ahead. Expect life to slow down as it may ask you to take shelter while some things remain out of your control.

Resting, journaling, and honest talks with a trusted friend will bring clarity.

By year-end, a new you will emerge with shifts in lifestyle or physical appearance. Know that whoever stays with you through this period, truly matters.

7. Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Take things slowly, be kind to yourself and don’t rush. Solo trips or travels are favoured. Be more mindful of spending and start saving money.

Any disputes or court matters will turn in your favour. Your talents will be recognised and attract the attention of influential people.

Physical fitness goals will be achieved. Relationships will be rekindled or deepened. A great year to learn new skills online.

For Scorpios, 2026 marks the beginning of a great chapter of life. (Envato Elements pic)

8. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21)

In 2026, a major shift will bring balance and clearance of old traumas. Any blockages will be lifted. Be mindful of who you share your time and resources with as your energy is precious.

Business and career will start small but will grow steadily and lead to stability by year’s end. Lady luck is smiling on you.

In love, you may not get exactly what you desire but you will receive what you truly need. Next year marks the beginning of a great chapter of your life.

9. Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Take your time before deciding whenever you face confusion or indecisiveness. Your social circle will shift dramatically as you will start connecting with new people.

You will take small steps towards joining classes or group activities and by year’s end, your health and self-confidence will improve.

Emotional fulfilment and long-awaited wishes will begin to blossom, bringing bittersweet moments.

10. Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19)

In the beginning of the year, momentum will build and clarity will return. You will gain a stronger sense of direction in your career or business.

Mid-year will bring good news – perhaps a new relationship or a moment of justice where your efforts will be finally rewarded.

Your intuition will be heightened and you will reclaim the confidence and charisma you lost years ago. You will also get a golden opportunity to experience something meaningful connected to water such as diving, snorkelling or scuba diving.

Career or business for Pisces comes with both challenges and opportunities. (Envato Elements pic)

11. Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18)

In the upcoming year, something you have worked hard for will shift. You will have a chance for spiritual growth and to work on your heart and throat chakras.

Confusions around your career or business will start to fade and a doorway will emerge.

After years of endurance when it comes to relationships or love, a new beginning will arrive. People will be more compassionate and understanding towards you. Plant a seed or flower, it can bring you luck.

12. Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Many Pisces will step into a committed relationship with a partner who truly resonates with you.

There will be ups and downs in career or business, yet the stability you’ve built will remain. Progress will be slow but steady. Hold your cup of love close to your heart as there will be those who might want to steal it from you. You will be celebrated, and recognition is coming but beware of envy from those around you.

