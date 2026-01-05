Mum and daughter are big on Hakka flavours

Nancy Choo and Angie Lim are the mother-daughter team running ‘Big Big Bowl Hakka Kitchen’ in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

NON-HALAL

KUALA LUMPUR : If you’re craving hearty, home-cooked Hakka fare, make your way to “Big Big Bowl Hakka Kitchen” in Kepong.

This eatery is run by Nancy Choo and her daughter Angie Lim, whose shared love for cooking shines in the dishes they serve.

On the menu are Hakka favourites such as “lui cha”, rice wine chicken, vinegar pork trotters, “abacus beads” and more.

Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, Lim shared that they started the eatery in 2017 after her mum had spent nearly 20 years running a stall in the area.

“Through the business, I want to keep my mother’s recipes and our Hakka heritage alive,” added Lim.

“This little mother-and-daughter kitchen has stood strong – not because it was easy, but because we truly love what we do. We start every day preparing, kneading, chopping – all by hand and with heart,” said Lim, 46.

The ‘lui cha’, paired with fresh pineapple juice, makes for a wholesome, nutritious meal. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Their food, Lim shared, contains no colouring and is cooked with less sugar and salt, staying true to the way her mother cooked it at home.

A must-try here is the “lui cha”, a nourishing bowl of white or brown rice topped with a vibrant mix of vegetables: purple cabbage, radish, bean curd, long beans and more.

It is served with a fragrant, flavourful broth made with basil, mint, roasted peanuts, roasted sesame seeds and homegrown herbs.

The ‘Ka Heong lui cha’ pan mee features noodles made in-house with seven vegetables. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

If you prefer noodles, go for the “Ka Heong lui cha” pan mee. The noodles are made in-house with seven vegetables, and the dish comes in two versions: a fully vegetarian option, or a heartier one topped with minced pork, fried anchovies and more.

The claypot vinegar pork trotters are scrumptious and comforting. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The claypot vinegar pork trotters are wonderfully tender, with meat that falls off the bone. The sauce blends sweet, tangy vinegar with palm sugar, creating a warm, rounded flavour in every bite.

The claypot rice wine chicken is prepared with free-range chicken and served in a flavourful broth. Warm and rich, it’s a dish that brings instant comfort – the kind that may just remind you of your “popo’s” cooking.

Pair the claypot rice wine chicken with hot rice for a heartwarming meal. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The claypot braised ginger duck offers tender meat lifted by the gentle heat of aromatic ginger.

The claypot braised pork ribs are just as tasty, with a flavour-packed sauce and juicy meat. Both dishes, Lim shared, are braised for over an hour, without the use of a tenderiser, to achieve their texture naturally.

The Hakka “abacus beads” is another standout here. The dish features chewy “beads” handmade by Choo in three varieties – yam, purple sweet potatoes and pumpkin – each mixed with a little tapioca flour to form a soft dough before being shaped.

The “beads” are then stir-fried with minced pork, mushrooms, dried cuttlefish and dried shrimps, and served with shrimp chilli for a pleasant, piquant kick.

(Clockwise from top right) Claypot braised pork ribs, Hakka ‘abacus beads’ and claypot braised ginger duck. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Another highlight here is the yong tau foo, made fresh in-house. It’s only served when fish is available to prepare the paste, so you may want to check ahead.

Pair your meal with fresh pineapple juice – thick and refreshing, with no added sugar.

Overall, whether you’re craving Hakka classics or simply a homey meal, the eatery delivers dishes cooked with care.

So, if you find yourself in Kepong, drop by, take a seat and enjoy a taste of Hakka hospitality at its best.

Big Big Bowl Hakka Kitchen [NON-HALAL]

5A, Jalan Desa 2/7

Desa Aman Puri

52100 Kepong

Kuala Lumpur

For location, click here.

Business hours: 9.30am-7.30pm (Closed on Tuesdays)

Follow ‘Big Big Bowl Hakka Kitchen’ on Facebook and Instagram.