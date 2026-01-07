When fingerprints fade, daily life becomes a challenge

For Ros Syam Syasila Rooslee, living without fingerprints has meant years of navigating bureaucratic hurdles for tasks most people complete in minutes. (Bernama pic)

IPOH : Fingerprints are often taken for granted as a cornerstone of identity and security. But for a small number of people who lack them, daily life can become unexpectedly complicated.

For Ros Syam Syasila Rooslee, 34, living without fingerprints has meant years of navigating bureaucratic hurdles and carrying stacks of documentation for tasks most people complete in minutes.

“It’s really not easy,” she said.

Ros first realised there was an issue while applying for her MyKad as a Year Six pupil. At the time, her fingerprints could still be partially detected. But by the time she turned 17, the system could no longer register them at all, as fingerprint recognition requires at least 30% clarity to be accepted.

As a result, renewing her MyKad now takes two to three months, compared with the usual same-day process. Her application must be referred to the national registration department (JPN) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur for verification, involving multiple layers of approval to confirm that she genuinely has no fingerprints.

To carry out official transactions, Ros must keep several documents on hand, including her birth certificate, copies of her MyKad, a special verification letter from JPN, and additional identification such as her driving licence or work pass.

Even then, she said some offices insist on recently issued documents, forcing her to renew paperwork frequently.

“Simple matters like transferring vehicle ownership, which normally take just minutes using digital fingerprint systems, require me to go to the JPJ office in person. It’s truly a burden,” she said.

According to experts, conditions such as Ros’s are extremely rare. (Bernama pic)

The situation also raises concerns for international travel, including the possibility of performing haj or working overseas, as fingerprint-based immigration systems are now widely used.

While official letters can sometimes replace biometric verification, Ros said the uncertainty remains stressful.

Dermatologist Dr A Mohan said the absence or loss of fingerprints may be caused by genetic conditions, skin diseases or external factors such as chemotherapy or prolonged occupational exposure.

“Conditions like adermatoglyphia, where individuals are born without fingerprints due to a genetic mutation, are extremely rare,” he said, adding that eczema, contact dermatitis and other skin disorders can gradually erode fingerprint patterns.

He noted that in many non-chronic cases, appropriate treatment could help restore fingerprint ridges over time. “For cases without permanent skin damage, more than 80% have the potential for recovery,” he said.