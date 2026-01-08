Lim’s 2,200 km run for childhood cancer

Lim Shyang Guey training for his run at Taman Rimba Kiara in Kuala Lumpur. (Fauzi Yunus @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : Lim Shyang Guey had a simple dream. When he retired, he imagined embarking on a “Cuti-Cuti Malaysia” expedition with a difference: walking the length of Peninsular Malaysia with his wife, Goh Joo Lee.

However, in August 2024, his wife of over 37 years passed away from gallbladder cancer.

Heart-broken but resolute, Lim decided to push ahead with the dream, this time running across Malaysia to raise funds and awareness for children with cancer.

“I plan to go through all 11 states and federal territories in Peninsular Malaysia. I think it will probably take me about 2,200 km, and last about 90 days.

“I hope to end around June 21, just in time for my 67th birthday the next day,” Lim told FMT Lifestyle.

“I think it’s going to be quite a challenge. But even when I’m tired, I think to myself, how much more tired people with cancer and their caregivers must be.”

Lim and his late wife Joo Lee after a run in Sept 2023. (Lim Shyang Guey pic)

Born in Penang, Lim moved to Hong Kong in 2000, where he currently resides: he has also worked in Singapore, New Zealand, and Malaysia. He retired in 2024.

While this run is a herculean feat, the athletic Lim is up for the challenge. After all, he has climbed Mount Kinabalu twice, and completed over 15 half-marathons across four continents, including one on the Great Wall of China. Last year, he ran the Sydney Marathon.

“For all the half marathons I went on, Joo Lee was my greatest supporter. She was always there to help and cheer me on,” Lim reminisced.

The late Joo Lee after completing her first half marathon in 2023. (Lim Shyang Guay pic)

The father of two is currently back in the country to acclimatise himself to running in Malaysian weather, and is excited about kicking off his journey on March 28.

He has named his mission “Run for Gold” after the gold ribbon used to symbolise childhood cancer awareness.

“I intend to run 25-35 km daily with rest days in between, staying preferably at homestays with a host or shared accommodations. Due to the heat, I will probably try to start very early, like 5.30am. Waking up so early is going to be tough!” he said, laughing.

Lim believes this run will be one of his most challenging. (Fauzi Yunus @ FMT Lifestyle)

He will be accompanied by a two-person team, travelling with him by car to ensure he remains sufficiently fed and hydrated.

Lim will begin his run from the National Cancer Society Malaysia’s Home of Hope on Penang Island, then take a ferry to Butterworth before heading north to Perlis. From there, he will traverse to the East Coast, travel south to Johor Bahru, then up to Melaka – a particularly meaningful stop, as it is where Joo Lee grew up.

“Being in Melaka that day will bring back many memories of the time Joo Lee and I were there with her family or exploring the town and enjoying the food together. She had a keen interest in researching about and understanding her Peranakan heritage,” Lim said.

From Melaka, Lim will head to Kuala Lumpur to attend a major event with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia, the beneficiary of his fundraising efforts. From there he’ll head north to Ipoh before completing the run back in Penang.

He said crossing the west coast to the east coast will be tough because of the hilly terrain. There are also the elephants to look out for, Lim laughed.

As a grand finale, Lim plans to run non-stop around Penang Island on the day of his return. This will be a punishing 78km.

Lim completed the Sydney Marathon early this year. (Lim Shyang Guey pic)

“Yes, this is a solo run, but I’d love for people to come join me on my journey. We can walk or run together for a while. We don’t have to go too far. I welcome everyone to come to be part of this memorable and worthy event, no registration required,” Lim said.

“I think this is a good way for people like me, the senior generation, to still contribute to society and help others. I hope this ultimately helps to spread awareness about childhood cancer.”

For more information on ‘RunForGold’, visit their website. You can also follow Lim Shyang Guey on Instagram or email him at [email protected].

Wish to donate to the National Cancer Society of Malaysia? Here’s how:

Bank: Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad

Account number: 1408 200 1313 2532