Weaving income and community together through crochet

From yarn to livelihood: S Zulaiha Abd Jabar has turned her crochet skills into a growing home-based brand, Szujabar. (S Zulaiha Abd Jabar pic)

PETALING JAYA : For most people, crochet is a calming hobby – a gentle rhythm of looping yarn and thread to create something new.

But for S Zulaiha Abd Jabar, this quiet craft has become something much larger: a way to earn an income from home while empowering other women to do the same.

“To me, a business reflects a woman’s strength, and it can motivate us because we know we are helping to improve our family’s economic situation,” Zulaiha told FMT Lifestyle.

Through her brand, Szujabar, the 50-year-old from Kuala Selangor creates crochet bags, each one reinforced with a plastic canvas to maintain its shape.

Some of the bags feature motifs such as songket and spices, while others bear contemporary designs. Whatever the style, each finished piece fills her with a sense of joy and fulfilment.

“Crocheting has taught me to be more patient. It also helps relieve stress,” reflected Zulaiha, a mother of four.

Put a smile on the face of the special woman in your life with one of Zulaiha’s lovely bags. (S Zulaiha Abd Jabar pic)

Zulaiha began crocheting while in primary school. It was her mother, who once sold handmade pieces of her own, who taught her. But back then, Zulaiha never imagined she would one day follow a similar path.

Before the pandemic, she ran a food business from home selling cookies and kuih bahulu. But when lockdowns hit and sales declined, she had to find another way to earn an income.

It was around then that she came across photos of beautiful crochet bags on Facebook. Inspired, she enrolled in an online class to develop her skills further.

When she began sharing her creations on Facebook, orders started coming in. This encouraging response gave her the courage to launch her brand – and Szujabar was born.

These bags can add a pop of colour and elevate a simple outfit. (S Zulaiha Abd Jabar pic)

But as her business grew, Zulaiha realised she didn’t want this journey to be hers alone.

Today, she also runs crochet classes and has formed a community of four women, all housewives from the low-income group.

She has taught them crochet skills and enlists their help when she receives bulk orders, while also supporting them by selling their products alongside hers.

“When I tell them their products have been sold, they’re happy because the income helps their families. And that brings me joy,” Zulaiha shared with a smile.

At the same time, Zulaiha has remained practical, knowing full well that relying solely on crochet sales can be risky. So she bakes during the Hari Raya season to supplement her income.

A key milestone in her entrepreneurial journey was joining the Khadijah Artisans Mentoring Programme – a collaboration between the Khadijah International Waqf (L) Foundation and Persatuan Pembangunan Artisans.

The programme supports craftswomen from low-income backgrounds by providing the guidance they need to succeed, and support to increase the distribution channels for their products.

Zulaiha had the opportunity to present a bag to the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, last year. (S Zulaiha Abd Jabar pic)

Having graduated in September, Zulaiha said the experience had been tremendously beneficial for her – from learning how to approach potential customers to marketing her products and managing her business finances.

One particularly memorable occasion came in July last year when she showcased her products at the Asean Fabrics Symposium, even presenting one of her bags to the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

About two months later, she had a similar opportunity – this time presenting a bag to the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Looking ahead, Zulaiha plans to create products for children and teenagers too, while continuing to support other women – especially those seeking income opportunities from home.

Creativity and craftsmanship come together in Zulaiha’s crochet bags. (S Zulaiha Abd Jabar pic)

Indeed, for Zulaiha, every finished product tells a story – of hope and the quiet determination to build something meaningful, one weave at a time.

