K-Pop sensation BTS announces return with new world tour

K-pop boy band BTS has been on hiatus while its seven members complete South Korea’s mandatory military service. (BTS pic)

LOS ANGELES : Chart-topping K-pop boy band BTS announced on Tuesday it will embark on a concert tour starting in April after the release of its first new album in more than three years.

The tour launches in Goyang, South Korea on April 9 and includes 79 shows in Asia, the US and Europe through July, the group’s agency said.

The band has been on hiatus while its seven members have done South Korea’s mandatory military service. BTS’ agent said this month that the band will drop a new album on March 20, though the title has not been revealed.

The band’s last album, “Proof” in 2022, debuted at number one in 18 countries and has amassed about 16.7 billion streams, according to music industry data. Hybe Co is the parent company of BTS’ label and management agency.