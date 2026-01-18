‘Are You Dead?’: China’s viral app taps into solo-living anxiety

‘Are You Dead?’ sends alerts to appointed emergency contacts if the user of the app fails to check in for several days. (Moonscape Technologies pic)

HONG KONG : A bluntly named app has gone viral in China, sparking widespread discussion on social media and climbing app store charts as millions of people living alone seek simple safety reassurance.

The app, known in Chinese as “Sileme” – which translates directly as “Are You Dead?” – is marketed as a lightweight safety tool for solo dwellers. Its developers say it is aimed at students, young professionals, and others who live alone by choice or circumstance.

Users are required to nominate one emergency contact and regularly check in by opening the app. If a user fails to do so for consecutive days, the app automatically alerts the designated contact that something may be wrong.

The concept has resonated in a country where solo living is becoming increasingly common. China is estimated to have as many as 200 million single-person households, with more than 30% of adults now living alone – a trend driven by urbanisation, delayed marriage, rising housing costs and an ageing population.

Originally developed by Moonscape Technologies, comprising a small team of young entrepreneurs, the app has surged up Apple’s paid app charts in recent days, briefly reaching the top spot before settling at No. 2. In some overseas markets, including Hong Kong, it has also ranked highly among paid utility apps.

“Thanks to all netizens for their enthusiastic support,” the developers wrote on their official social media account. “We were originally just an unknown small team, co-founded and independently operated by three people born after 1995.”

As downloads surged, the company also announced it would introduce an eight-yuan payment scheme (about RM13) to help cover rising operating costs. The app has already been priced at around HK$8 (RM4.80) on Apple’s App Store in Hong Kong.

The success of ‘Are You Dead?’ reflects growing concerns about loneliness, safety and social isolation in China. (Envato Elements pic)

The company also said last week it plans to launch a new global version of the app under the name “Demumu”, citing the need for a more internationally palatable brand. The rebranded name has already appeared on some app store listings.

The name change, however, has proved controversial among users: many netizens urged the developers to keep “Are You Dead?”, arguing that its shock value was central to its appeal. Others suggested softer alternatives such as “Are You Alive?”, “Are You Online?” or “Are You There?”.

Supporters say the app offers peace of mind for people who may not have daily contact with family or friends. Some users commented that the tool made them feel safer and less anxious about emergencies, particularly for unmarried individuals or those living far from relatives.

Beyond its novelty, the app’s popularity has highlighted deeper social shifts. Analysts say its success reflects growing concerns about loneliness, safety and social isolation, especially among younger urban residents and elderly people living alone.

Relatedly, the developers said they are also exploring the idea of a new product specifically designed for the elderly in a country where over one-fifth of its population is over the age of 60.

“We would like to call on more people to pay attention to the elderly who are living at home, to give them more care and understanding. They have dreams, strive to live, and deserve to be seen, respected and protected,” Moonscape Technologies posted recently.

While some observers question whether such app ideas can sustain long-term growth, platforms like “Are You Dead?” have clearly struck a nerve – prompting broader conversations about how technology is filling the gaps left by changing family structures and lifestyles in modern China.