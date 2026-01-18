Babysitting services give travelling parents a night off in Japan

Foreign-language babysitters in Japan are allowing overseas visitors to enjoy their own time without worry. (Envato Elements pic)

TOKYO : Foreign-language babysitting services for overseas visitors are gaining traction in Japan, as affluent families look for ways to enjoy experiences that can be tricky with young children in tow.

The niche service allows parents to savour child-free moments – from fine dining to cultural outings – while their children are cared for by trained nannies, often with hands-on activities included.

In late November, Kelvin Young, visiting from California with his family, left his five-year-old and two-year-old daughters with a nanny at their hotel. For four hours, he and his wife enjoyed a high-end sushi restaurant in Tokyo, a setting not especially welcoming to young children.

The next morning, their daughters eagerly showed them the crafts they had made during the session.

The childcare was arranged through Synk Inc., a Kamakura-based company employing nine English-speaking, nationally certified childcare workers and one nurse. Since launching the service last April, Synk has handled more than 50 bookings, with fees starting at 54,000 yen (RM1,420) for three hours.

Beyond hotel babysitting and strolls, Synk also offers cultural activities for children, including Zen meditation sessions at temples and visits to local Japanese nursery schools.

“By giving children meaningful experiences, we want parents to enjoy their own time without hesitation,” said Synk president Saya Sugahara.

Other players are following suit: Tokyo-based childcare provider Poppins Corp has increased recruitment of foreign-language-speaking babysitters since early last year, while the Nagoya Marriott Associa Hotel now offers an online booking service for guests seeking such care.

Japan welcomed about 36.8 million foreign visitors in 2024, including roughly 690,000 children aged four and below, according to government data.

Akane Kakishima, a senior researcher at the Japan Travel Bureau Foundation, said the rise of babysitting services could also help boost the night-time economy, as families travelling with young children often limit evening activities and spending.