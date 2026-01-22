Vampire thriller ‘Sinners’ leads all Oscar nominees with 16 nods

Michael B Jordan was nominated for best actor for playing twin brothers in ‘Sinners’. (EPA Images pic)

LOS ANGELES : ‘Sinners’, a segregation-era vampire thriller starring Michael B Jordan, stormed into the awards race today with the most Academy Award nominations of any film this year, landing a record 16 nods.

The large haul sets up the film as the frontrunner heading into the March 15 Oscars, where it will face off against contenders including “One Battle After Another”, “Frankenstein”, “Hamnet”, “Marty Supreme” and others for the coveted best picture prize.

“Bugonia”, “F1”, “The Secret Agent”, “Sentimental Value” and “Train Dreams” were also nominated for best picture.

Jordan was nominated for best actor for playing twin brothers in “Sinners”.

His competition includes Leonardo DiCaprio in “One Battle After Another” and Timothee Chalamet in “Marty Supreme”.

Best actress nominees include Jessie Buckley for “Hamnet” and Kate Hudson for “Song Sung Blue”.

Winners of the gold Oscar statuettes will be chosen by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Walt Disney’s ABC will broadcast the awards and comedian Conan O’Brien will host for the second straight year.