Ismail Sabri on the Korean wave in Malaysia

Former prime minister Ismail Sabri with FMT interns Soyoung Choi ( left) and Aikagra Gupta. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : Korean culture has quietly woven itself into everyday life in Malaysia. While music, drama and beauty trends often take the spotlight, Korean food has also been winning over local palates.

According to Korea’s agriculture, food and rural affairs ministry, in KL alone, favourability towards Korean foods rose from 70.6% in 2023 to 80.6% in 2025.

But what do Malaysia’s leaders think about this?

In an exclusive interview with FMT Lifestyle, intern Soyoung Choi, who hails from Korea, sat down with former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to talk about his fondness for Korean food and reflect on the growing presence of K-culture here.

“Korea has been very consistent and strategic in promoting its creative industries, and they have invested in quality storytelling, strong branding and global distribution,” Ismail, who is Bera MP, noted.

He believes that the successful permeation of Korean culture globally through entertainment, tourism and lifestyle naturally sparks curiosity in its food as well.

For Ismail, food plays a powerful role: it is often where connection begins, bringing people together across backgrounds, cultures and beliefs, reflecting the spirit behind “keluarga Malaysia”.

“When people from different backgrounds can sit together, share a meal, and enjoy each other’s company, that in itself reflects the value of unity and mutual respect that we want to see in our society,” he said.

Of course, food has always played a meaningful role in his own family life. Ismail fondly recalls trying different cuisines, including Korean, with his children.

For Ismail, food brings people from different backgrounds together, reflecting the spirit behind ‘keluarga Malaysia’. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

“Those moments were always special because it wasn’t just about eating, but about spending time together and sharing stories,” he recalled.

Sharing that his favourite Korean dish is bulgalbi (barbecue short ribs), Ismail is already looking forward to sharing those flavours with the next generation – especially his new grandson, who was born in October.

When the time comes, he plans to start gently, introducing milder dishes first.

Ismail also shared his observations on how Korean food has been adapted for local tastes, seeing it as a reflection of respect for Malaysian customs and religious practices.

For example, while many Korean dishes are pork-based, restaurants here have reworked their menus to offer halal versions made with chicken, beef and seafood instead.

Ismail has also witnessed other adjustments by Korean restaurants in Malaysia – from tailoring flavours to suit local tastes to using Malay in their promotions and offering festive menus.

“This shows an understanding that to be truly accepted, a culture must engage with the local community and not remain exclusive or distant,” he said.

“Malaysians are quite open and welcoming to other cultures, as long as they respect local values of harmony, modesty and mutual respect. That is why foreign cultures that are willing to adapt – whether food, entertainment or lifestyle – tend to do well here.”

Much like in Malaysia, Korean dining culture centres on sharing. (Envato Elements pic)

Ismail also believes Korean cuisine connects with Malaysians on a more instinctive level.

“Malaysians generally enjoy bold flavours, so I think that’s why Korean food resonates so well with us. The combination and balance of spices and flavours remind me very much of traditional Malay flavours, especially the Malaysian sambal.”

The appeal goes beyond taste: much like Malaysian cuisine, Korean dining culture is deeply rooted in sharing, with stews, barbecue and “banchan” (side dishes) placed in the middle of the table for everyone to enjoy.

In Korea, sharing a meal symbolises a sense of family, belonging and care. It’s a sentiment that feels instantly familiar to Malaysians.

“Here, eating has always been a communal activity, whether it’s sharing lauk during a family meal, enjoying a kenduri, or gathering with friends at a mamak,” Ismail said.

And even as the Korean wave continues to find a place among Malaysia’s own unique culture, Ismail does not see it as competition.

Ismail sharing his thoughts on the Korean wave that has taken Malaysia by storm. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

“Appreciating another culture does not mean we lose our own identity. In fact, it can encourage us to take greater pride in what we have, and think more creatively about how we present Malaysian culture to the world,” he said.

Noting that our traditional arts, cuisine and stories remain strong and continue to be passed down from generation to generation, he stressed that balance is crucial.

“We should enjoy and learn from other cultures, while at the same time continue to preserve, promote and invest in our own cultural heritage.

“If we do that, then exposure to global cultures like the Korean wave can actually strengthen – rather than weaken – who we are as Malaysians.”

Soyoung Choi is an undergraduate at the University of Hong Kong, and an intern at FMT.