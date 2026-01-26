Advancing global learning through leadership engagement

José Ramos-Horta (middle) with Taylor’s University’s leadership and faculty during the dialogue session ‘A World Adrift – A New World Order’.

KUALA LUMPUR : Taylor’s University’s appointment of José Ramos-Horta, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and president of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, as an honorary adjunct professor marks a significant milestone for the institution.

This appointment reflects the university’s commitment to integrating real-world leadership, diplomacy, and global perspectives into its academic ecosystem.

Drawing on decades of political and diplomatic experience, Ramos-Horta engaged students from the Bachelor in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) (Honours) programme in an academic dialogue on regional and global issues.

The dialogue session, “A World Adrift – New World Order”, gave them the opportunity to engage directly with a sitting head of state, covering issues such as Asean dynamics, Timor-Leste’s evolving role in the region, and the broader responsibilities of global leadership.

Ramos-Horta sharing insights on leadership, governance, and Asean regional dynamics during the academic dialogue session.

Student Lee Yong Zi said the session reshaped her understanding of leadership, citing Ramos-Horta’s emphasis on practical problem-solving over abstract ideals.

“It made me see leadership not just as diplomacy or vision, but as the work of turning ideas into realities people can live in,” she said.

Lee described the session as “a personal conversation with a world leader” that provided students with practical insights into global engagement.

Another student, Sri Krishna Anuj Saripalli, said the discussion broadened his understanding of Asean’s political landscape.

“President Ramos-Horta’s account of Timor-Leste’s struggle for recognition highlighted how smaller nations can influence regional conversations through moral authority and principled leadership, rather than economic or military power,” he said.

Ramos-Horta addressing students at Taylor’s University, emphasising the role of education in fostering ethical leadership and global perspectives.

Programme director Dr Deboshree Ghosh said the engagement allowed students to better understand how diplomacy and ethical decision-making function in real-world settings, complementing the PPE programme’s interdisciplinary focus.

“His Excellency provides students with insights into peacebuilding, ethics, diplomacy and decision-making that go beyond what textbooks can offer,” she added.

Ghosh said experiences like these are central to the PPE programme, helping students gain the confidence and perspective needed to engage with global issues and contribute to society.

Ramos-Horta noted that education is one of the most powerful instruments we have to shape a more just, compassionate, and peaceful world.

“In this critical moment for humanity, nurturing critical thinking, ethical leadership, and a global outlook is not only necessary – it is urgent,” he said.

Taylor’s Education Group chairman Loy Teik Ngan presenting the President J Ramos-Horta Scholarship.

His appointment also marked the introduction of the President J Ramos-Horta Scholarship, aimed at supporting a deserving Timorese student with strong academic merit and a commitment to global impact.

The scholarship honours Ramos-Horta’s legacy and longstanding commitment to education and youth empowerment in Timor-Leste, while also reflecting Taylor’s University’s focus on providing accessible, high-quality education.

Together, the appointment, dialogue session, and scholarship are part of the university’s broader efforts to connect academic learning with real-world leadership and global engagement.

