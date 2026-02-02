British singer Olivia Dean wins Best New Artist Grammy

British singer Olivia Dean accepts the Best New Artist award during the 68th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (EPA Images pic)

LOS ANGELES : British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean – who topped charts at home and abroad with her monster hit “Man I Need” – on Sunday won the Grammy for Best New Artist.

She bested a crowded field that included “Ordinary” singer Alex Warren, girl group Katseye, TikTok dancer-turned-singer Addison Rae, The Marias, sombr, Lola Young and Leon Thomas.

“I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant,” Dean – who was born in London to an English father and a Jamaican-Guyanese mother – said to cheers.

“I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated,” she said.

The 26-year-old Dean, who has won over critics with her deep pop-soul sound, turned heads in September with the release of her second studio album “The Art of Loving.”

Its top single “Man I Need” shot to number one in the UK, Australia and elsewhere.

It reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

The album’s other singles “Nice to Each Other” and “Lady Lady” struck a nostalgic chord with jazz-inflected melodies.

She was named Billboard’s 2025 Rookie of the Year.

Dean’s middle name is Lauryn – for rap icon and Fugees lead singer Lauryn Hill.

She initially went to a performing arts secondary school for musical theater, but ultimately pivoted to songwriting, teaching herself how to play the guitar and piano.

Dean initially gained traction by posting covers on YouTube and gaining fans with her retro vocals via streaming platforms.

After releasing an EP in 2019, she hit the road in the peak pandemic days of summer 2020 in a yellow van, singing outside for whoever would listen.

Two more EPs followed before her debut full-length album in 2023, “Messy.”

Dean’s momentum grew, performing at the legendary Glastonbury Festival in 2024.

On the strength of “The Art of Loving,” she opened for Sabrina Carpenter during her tour late last year.

Dean cites a wide range of influences, from Hill and Amy Winehouse to Aretha Franklin and Carole King.

The Best New Artist Grammy honors the person or group who “achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.”

This was Dean’s only nomination this year.