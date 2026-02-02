Key winners at the Grammy Awards

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards concluded with major music categories honoured in Los Angeles. (EPA Images pic)

LOS ANGELES : Here is a list of winners in the major categories for the 68th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Bad Bunny won Album of the Year, the first time a Spanish-language work has been so honoured, and two other prizes.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys including Record of the Year.

Album of the Year: “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos” – Bad Bunny

Record of the Year, recognising overall performance on a song: “luther” – Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Song of the Year, recognising songwriting: “Wildflower”: Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Messy” – Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Best Pop Vocal Album: “Mayhem” – Lady Gaga

Best Rap Album: “GNX” – Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Performance: “Chains & Whips” – Clipse (Pusha T & Malice), featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Best Music Video: “Anxiety” – Doechii

Best Musica Urbana Album: Bad Bunny – “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos”

Best Global Music Performance: Bad Bunny – “Eoo”

Best Global Music Album: “Caetano e Bethania Ao Vivo” – Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethania

Best Song Written for Visual Media: “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”