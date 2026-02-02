Key winners at the Grammy Awards

Bad Bunny won Album of the Year, the first time a Spanish-language work has been so honoured, and two other prizes.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys including Record of the Year.
Album of the Year: “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos” – Bad Bunny
Record of the Year, recognising overall performance on a song: “luther” – Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Song of the Year, recognising songwriting: “Wildflower”: Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist: Olivia Dean
Best Pop Solo Performance: “Messy” – Lola Young
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Best Pop Vocal Album: “Mayhem” – Lady Gaga
Best Rap Album: “GNX” – Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Performance: “Chains & Whips” – Clipse (Pusha T & Malice), featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
Best Music Video: “Anxiety” – Doechii
Best Musica Urbana Album: Bad Bunny – “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos”
Best Global Music Performance: Bad Bunny – “Eoo”
Best Global Music Album: “Caetano e Bethania Ao Vivo” – Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethania
Best Song Written for Visual Media: “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”