Barry Manilow cancels Las Vegas shows but ‘doing great’ post-surgery

US singer-songwriter Barry Manilow said he is recovering well after the surgery. (AFP pic)

LOS ANGELES : US singer-songwriter Barry Manilow on Wednesday announced the cancellation of his upcoming run of shows in Las Vegas, but assured fans he was recovering well from surgery to remove lung cancer.

The 82-year-old crooner, known for 1970s hits “Copacabana” and “Mandy,” revealed a lung cancer diagnosis in December and planned to have an operation to treat it.

“I’m doing great and recovering very well after my surgery,” he said in a post on Instagram Wednesday.

“With my doctor’s guidance and recommendation, however, we have decided to postpone my residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas from February 12-21 so I can stay focused on healing and getting ready for the tour that’s kicking off at the end of February,” he added.

Born and raised in New York, Manilow saw his biggest success in the 1970s, and has since continued to perform and record, with frequent residencies in Las Vegas.