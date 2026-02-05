So you think you know Tunku?

This 1959 jet-black Cadillac Series Sixty Special Fleetwood, the official car of Malaysia’s first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, sits as a period icon at the Memorial Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra. (MTARP pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A walk through history will double as a lesson in unity when Yayasan Salam Malaysia stages a public treasure hunt at the Memorial Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra (MTARP) on Feb 8.

Branded the Salam Unity Explorace, the two-hour, on-foot adventure invites participants to test how well they really know Malaysia’s first prime minister.

Participants in the part heritage walk, part brain-teaser will engage directly with the artefacts, photographs and personal belongings housed at the memorial along Jalan Dato Onn.

Running from 7am (registration) to 10.30am, the event is designed as a clue-based walk hunt conducted entirely within the memorial grounds.

Every question is rooted in what participants can see, read and interpret inside and around MTARP, a significant heritage landmark in the city.

Clues range from sharp observation to cryptic deduction. Some require teams to identify overlooked details in exhibits; others challenge them to connect objects to key moments in Tunku’s life and leadership.

The format deliberately asks: so you think you know everything about Tunku?

The course has been set by M Govind Nair, a familiar name in local treasure-hunting circles, known for crafting questions that reward curiosity, teamwork and lateral thinking rather than speed alone.

To underline its unity theme, teams will be intentionally mixed. Each team, whether in the student or adult category, must include participants from at least two different ethnic backgrounds.

Organisers say the aim is to move unity beyond slogans and into shared experience.

“The idea is to ensure a joyful, interactive morning where unity in diversity is lived, not just spoken,” said Salam trustee Yong Soo Heong.

“People solve problems together, talk to each other, and rediscover our shared history in a relaxed and meaningful way.”

The entry fee is RM200 per team of up to four adults. Secondary school students may participate free of charge.

Each registered participant will receive an exclusive silver-grey T-shirt featuring an iconic silhouette of Tunku and prizes await teams with the most correct answers.

The event coincides with the 123rd anniversary of Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al Haj’s birth, lending added symbolism to a programme built around his enduring legacy of goodwill, inclusivity and national harmony.

MTARP operates under the national archives and the ministry of national unity, whose director-general, Zaidin Mohd Noor, said collaborations like this help bring national memorials closer to the public, especially younger Malaysians, by transforming heritage sites into active spaces for learning and engagement.

Following the Explorace, participants and members of the public may also attend a free forum at 10.45am at the MTARP auditorium on mental wellbeing and cultural understanding, featuring Dr Andrew Mohanraj of the Malaysian Mental Health Association and inter-ethnic relations strategist Dr Jamel Kaur Singh.

Participation details are available via WhatsApp at 012-2075951, 019-3821930 or 016-6291552.