DeafBeat: drumming in sync, despite the inability to hear

DeafBeat, the country’s first deaf percussionist group, rehearsing for their performance at the YMCA Brickfields. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : It is a warm night in the heart of the city, and on the grounds of the YMCA Brickfields here, a group of spirited performers are striking large Chinese drums.

Loud, booming thumps reverberate through the space, merging into an energetic, stirring rhythm.

The musicians can’t hear the sound they are creating. Yet they play in striking unison, their drumbeats weaving a rousing harmony as their bodies move as one.

This is a practice session for YMCA DeafBeat, the country’s first deaf percussionist group. Its 10 members are a friendly bunch, chatting and joking amongst themselves in sign language during breaks in practice.

“Some deaf performers rely a lot on vibrations, which they feel through the floor and in the air. That’s how they pick up the rhythm and tempo of the drum music,” coach Lee Mok Yee told FMT Lifestyle.

“Others are more visual. They watch what everyone else is doing and follow cues to keep in time. That’s why our rehearsal space has so many mirrors. It helps them see their own movements and keep in sync with others.”

Coach Lee Mok Yee hopes YMCA DeafBeat can be a platform for deaf artistes and performers. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

YMCA DeafBeat began in 2007 as an initiative by the CIMB Foundation, which brought together 20 deaf members from YMCA Kuala Lumpur to be trained under Bernard Goh, founder of local arts group Hands Percussion.

Each show was met with enthusiastic response, and what was meant to be a one-time event grew into a vision for a lasting ensemble.

Since then, YMCA DeafBeat has performed all across Malaysia and in Taiwan, Cambodia, India, Hong Kong, and Poland, earning critical acclaim for the passion and power of their work.

The group excels at Chinese Drums, an energetic performing art known for its choreographed and rhythmic movements.

Lee, a fine artist, lecturer, and percussionist, first joined YMCA DeafBeat in 2009. Initially, he did not know sign language and relied on an interpreter: thanks to constant communication with the group, he eventually picked it up.

YMCA DeafBeat members performing at an outdoor event in February 2025. (DeafBeat pic)

Working closely with many deaf performers has given him a new appreciation for the culture of sign language, which he believes has a gentle beauty of its own.

“Many deaf performers are very expressive because when you are unable to speak or hear, you rely a lot on movement and body language. And that can help to enhance their performances,” Lee reflected.

Learning to drum is not an easy skill, especially when you are deaf, but the members of YMCA DeafBeat have gamely taken on the challenge.

Joseph Liew, a Grab driver from Setapak, spoke in sign language to FMT Lifestyle about how he came to be a drummer with YMCA DeafBeat.

“I was curious about the group after my friends told me about it. I later joined and learnt to play the drums. I enjoy playing in a group, and hope to participate in more Chinese New Year and overseas performances,” he said.

The teamwork and fun of performing together is what draws members of YMCA DeafBeat together. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Liew has been with the group since its inception in 2007. Mackey Chua, who works at an engineering firm, echoed his sentiments.

“At first, I didn’t want to join the group, because I wouldn’t be able to hear anything. But I later agreed, and now I enjoy it. I like learning new drumming patterns and techniques. People are always surprised to see how we can make music like this,” added Chua, who joined in 2009.

Next year is a big year for YMCA DeafBeat, as it is their 20th anniversary. Lee has big plans, including a possible full-length show.

“We also enjoy collaborating with other deaf talents, who might be good in music. We like to think of DeafBeat as not just a performance group, but also as a platform to show how capable deaf performers can be,” Lee concluded.

“We hope to be a bridge between the deaf and those who can hear, and create a new kind of performance which everyone can enjoy.”

Follow YMCA DeafBeat on Facebook and Instagram.