Don’t ‘Rayn’ on this vintage fashion parade

Rayn Amrillah at Nan Hwa Book Store in Taiping, Perak. (Guojing Lim pic)

PETALING JAYA : Rayn Amrillah has a way of turning heads, especially when standing in front of an old kopitiam or posing against the weathered walls of a heritage building. Dressed in stylish outfits inspired by decades past, he often looks like he has stepped out of another era.

Is he secretly a time traveller? Who knows? What’s certain, however, is that Rayn is blending past and present with effortless charm.

By pairing a love for vintage outfits with a passion for historical Malaysian sites, he hopes to draw fresh attention to the country’s rich heritage and fashion scene.

The dapper 26-year-old, originally from Jakarta, Indonesia, describes himself as someone with a deep passion for the past.

Ironically, his embrace of historical fashion comes from an unlikely source: binge-watching classics such as “Tiga Dara”, P Ramlee films and even “That ’70s Show” during the pandemic.

Rayn at a record store in Petaling Street in Kuala Lumpur. (Guojing Lim pic)

“Seeing those eras come to life made me realise that vintage dressing is a form of ‘living history’. I started sharing my style journey online in 2021, which led me to some incredible vintage communities,” Rayn, who lives in Penang, told FMT Lifestyle.

“It was through the knowledge exchange in these clubs that my passion expanded beyond just clothing and into the exploration of historical places.”

Rayn’s style journey began with 1990s Ivy League aesthetics. He then started experimenting with 1970s and 1980s looks, drawing strong influence from Japanese fashion trends.

Nowadays, his look is heavily inspired by 70s Asian styles or the 50s-60s era, often guided by old photographs he discovers at flea markets.

Rayn outside the Cirebon Sultanate Royal Palace in Cirebon, West Java. (Rayn Amrillah pic)

Rayn’s eye-catching style earns him a lot of attention: strangers often stop him to compliment his style. Online, he frequently receives messages from people across different generations, saying his hair and clothes remind them of their fathers or grandfathers.

This is the ultimate compliment, Rayn said, as it means his outfits are historically accurate enough to trigger real memories.

Amazingly, almost every vintage garment the man owns is thrifted from flea markets he frequents in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

“The most I’ve ever spent is about RM150 for a pair of deadstock flare bell-bottoms,” Rayn said.

“Since I wear my clothes daily, I prioritise affordable finds or DIY substitutes to achieve that authentic ‘old’ look. I want to show people that you can embrace the vintage aesthetic without spending a fortune.”

Rayn at a kopitiam near Pasar Seni, Kuala Lumpur. (Guojing Lim pic)

A building’s “vibe” often guides his fashion choices. For instance, if visiting Carcosa Seri Negara, Rayn feels 70s bell-bottoms would jar against its stately neoclassical backdrop. A setting like that, he said, calls for something like a classic Western suit instead.

Rayn is passionate about reclaiming the colonial past, and is strongly inspired by the young, educated locals of Malaysia’s pre-independence era.

“Back then, wearing a suit was a powerful statement of modernity and intellectualism for them. I have always admired how they carried themselves, like pairing a sharp blazer with a songkok or a classic, groomed hairstyle. It was their way of showing they were globally minded while remaining deeply rooted in their own identity,” he said.

Rayn therefore tries to channel that same energy by honouring the history of a space while keeping his own heritage at the centre of the look.

He sometimes finds himself wistful for the days of yore, when people would “dress up” even for simple daily errands.

Rayn believes in wearing whatever makes you feel confident. (Guojing Lim pic)

“We’ve lost that culture in this modern world that prioritises speed and minimalism, even for formal occasions,” he related.

“Beyond just style, it’s also about respect. My parents always taught me that being well-presented is a way to honour the people you meet.”

Rayn hopes to visit older parts of the country in future, with Muar, Kepala Batas, and Kota Bharu all on his list.

He also dreams of someday visiting Angkor Wat in 60s business attire, inspired by Tony Leung in the final scene of “In the Mood for Love” (2000), or sailing to Crema, Italy to try the playful look of the sailor Maxence, from “The Young Girls of Rochefort” (1967).

“I just wear what makes me feel confident. If I do have a message, it is simply to wear what makes you feel good,” Rayn concluded.

“However, when it comes to historical places, I do have a goal to spread awareness. I want people to know these places exist and to support them so they can survive for another hundred years.”

Follow Rayn Amrillah on Facebook and Instagram.