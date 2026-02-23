Punjabi couple’s wedding celebrates love across faiths

Jonathan Bhatti and Dr Kajel Kaur Gill at their wedding on Valentine’s Day, a celebration of friends and faith. (Kajel Kaur pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : On Valentine’s Day, love was not just in the air for Dr Kajel Kaur Gill and Jonathan Bhatti – it was woven into every detail of their wedding.

Held in Ipoh at a halal venue, their ceremony and lunch reception reflected more than romance. It was a celebration of faith, friendship and the multicultural fabric that shaped them both.

For Dr Kajel, 30, Miss Earth Malaysia 2022, the celebration carried special meaning.

“It felt like home,” she said simply.

The marriage ceremony was conducted in the traditional Sikh manner, honouring her religious roots. Yet the reception at D’Intan by Chinta Zara Wedding was thoughtfully curated to ensure guests from all backgrounds felt welcome, including a non-alcoholic menu chosen out of respect for their diverse circle of guests.

“My closest friends and family come from different racial and religious backgrounds. I am who I am because of the people I grew up with,” she told Bernama.

The traditional Sikh marriage ceremony honoured Kajel’s religious roots while a Catholic ceremony is to be held later as Jonathan is of that faith. (Bernama pic)

While both bride and groom are Punjabi, they come from different faiths: Dr Kajel is Sikh, and Jonathan, 30, is Catholic. Rather than seeing this as a divide, they viewed it as a strength.

“We may practise different religions, but our respect for each other’s beliefs has always been enough,” said Jonathan, an automotive technician based in Ipoh.

The couple has agreed not to convert and plans to hold a Catholic ceremony in Kuala Lumpur in the future, so their children can understand and appreciate both faiths.

The couple’s wedding reception was made all the more memorable with a Lion dance performance. (Kajel Kaur pic)

One of the most memorable moments of the day was a vibrant Chinese lion dance performance – a rare feature at a Sikh wedding – symbolising prosperity and joy. Guests wholeheartedly embraced the celebration, enjoying the food, the warmth and the spirit of togetherness.

Many of their Malay friends even greeted visitors with Punjabi phrases such as “Sat Sri Akal” and “Ji Aaya Nu” as they handed out door gifts, a small gesture that spoke volumes about the couple’s close-knit and multicultural friendships.

For Dr Kajel and Jonathan, choosing to wed on Feb 14 was not about grand gestures. It was about creating a day that reflected who they are – two people from different faith traditions, united by love, respect and the belief that harmony begins at home.