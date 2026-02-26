5 Malaysian fairy tales that still shape our childhoods

Author and children’s literature advocate Heidi Shamsuddin says fairy tales provide a blueprint for life. (Heidi Shamsuddin Instagram pic)

PETALING JAYA : Long before storybooks filled shelves, magic lived in whispered bedtime stories, kampung gatherings, and the imaginative worlds shaped by elders.

“Fairy tales contain a special quality in that however fantastical these stories are, there is always an element of truth and hope hidden within the tales,” said Heidi Shamsuddin, author and children’s literature advocate.

Indeed, passed down through generations, local fairy tales have formed a quiet but enduring part of the nation’s cultural imagination, “providing a kind of ‘blueprint’ for life, in encouraging us to strive and figure out ways to overcome obstacles so that we too can eventually have our happily ever after”, she said.

In conjunction with Tell A Fairy Tale Day today, FMT is revisiting five beloved local stories that continue to shape childhoods and collective memory.

“Our traditional tales are quite unique compared to other forms of narrative because these stories have been orally passed on from one generation to the next, and with each retelling the tales to reflect what is important to that society at that particular time,” Heidi explained.

Sang Kancil and the Crocodiles

Sang Kancil is all about using your intellect to win over your enemies. (Reimena Yee pic)

Few characters are as beloved as Sang Kancil, the clever mousedeer whose wit outsmarts stronger animals.

Beyond simple trickster entertainment, the tale reflects Malay values of intelligence over brute force and the importance of adaptability in nature.

Sang Kancil stories have appeared in school textbooks, children’s books, and animated series, ensuring their continued relevance.

The character’s prominence also highlights Malaysia’s biodiversity, subtly fostering environmental awareness while reinforcing the idea that wisdom and creativity can triumph over adversity.

Badang

Badang symbolises the idea that greatness can come from humble origins. (AI generated pic)

The tale of Badang tells of a humble fisherman who gains extraordinary strength after a supernatural encounter with a spirit.

Badang’s story blends heroic fantasy with early Malay literary tradition. References to the strongman appear in the Malay Annals, where his feats reflect the rich oral storytelling heritage of the Malay world.

Over time, multiple versions have emerged, shaped by generations of retelling and adaptation in children’s books and folklore collections.

Commonly portrayed as a village boy from Batu Pahat, Johor, whose supernatural strength elevates him to legendary status, Badang symbolises the idea that greatness can arise from humble origins.

Contemporary artworks and festival performances continue to reinterpret his myth for modern audiences.

Si Tanggang

Si Tanggang is a well-known cautionary tale among Malaysians. (AI generated pic)

Si Tanggang’s transformation into stone after denying his mother is one of Malaysia’s most powerful cautionary tales. The story underscores filial piety and respect for parents – central moral pillars in Malaysian society.

Physical sites linked to the legend, such as rock formations believed to be Tanggang’s petrified ship, reinforce its place in collective memory.

Adaptations in animated programmes and school curricula ensure the tale’s longevity, demonstrating how folklore can function simultaneously as moral instruction, a cultural identity marker, and a local tourism narrative.

Pak Belalang

Pak Belalang’s tale is a critique on blind faith. (Else Store pic)

A beloved trickster tale, Pak Belalang follows a lazy villager who accidentally becomes a royal fortune teller, relying on luck and quick thinking to survive increasingly absurd situations.

The story’s cultural significance lies in its playful critique of blind faith in superstition while celebrating wit as a survival tool.

Its enduring popularity was cemented through the classic film “Nujum Pak Belalang” with the late P Ramlee, which reintroduced the narrative to modern audiences.

Today, the tale remains a staple in children’s storytelling, blending humour, magic, and moral reflection.

Puteri Santubong

Puteri Santubong’s story shows how fairy tales serve as imaginative explanations for natural formations. (AI generated pic)

Rooted in Sarawak folklore, the story of Puteri Santubong centres on a celestial princess whose rivalry with her sister leads to a magical transformation into Mount Santubong.

Rich with fairy-tale elements of curses, supernatural beings, and moral consequence, the narrative reflects themes of jealousy, harmony, and respect for community.

The tale remains culturally significant through traditional dance, theatre, and tourism storytelling in Kuching, highlighting East Malaysia’s mythic landscape.

Its geographical connection also illustrates how fairy tales often serve as imaginative explanations for natural formations.