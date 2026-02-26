Malayan sun bear steps into spotlight for Visit Malaysia 2026

Wira and Manja, two animated mascots inspired by the Malayan sun bear, are fronting the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign. (Tourism Malaysia Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia’s smallest bear is set to make its biggest appearance yet.

In conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), the endangered Malayan sun bear has been chosen as the official icon of the national tourism campaign – a move that places conservation at the heart of the country’s global pitch.

Fronting the campaign are Wira and Manja, two animated mascots inspired by the sun bear’s distinctive features and gentle expression. Designed to be warm, friendly and engaging, the pair aim to connect with visitors of all ages while highlighting Malaysia’s commitment to protecting its rich biodiversity.

The Malayan sun bear, native to the region’s tropical rainforests, symbolises resilience and ecological importance. By spotlighting the species, Malaysia is signalling that its tourism ambitions go hand in hand with sustainability.

Visitors keen to see the sun bear in safe, protected environments can do so at several key destinations nationwide, including the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre in Sandakan, Lok Kawi Wildlife Park in Sabah, Matang Wildlife Centre in Sarawak, Zoo Taiping and Night Safari in Perak, Zoo Negara in Kuala Lumpur, Zoo Melaka, Zoo Johor and Kemaman Zoo and Recreation Park in Terengganu.

Other participating locations include Lost World of Tambun in Perak, 99 Wonderland Park in Kuala Lumpur, Sunway Lagoon Wildlife Park in Selangor and A’ Famosa Safari Wonderland in Melaka.

Through VM2026, Malaysia is inviting travellers not only to explore its landscapes, rainforests and wildlife but also to support ongoing conservation efforts. The campaign underscores the country’s positioning as a sustainable, culturally vibrant destination where nature, heritage and tourism coexist.

By meeting Wira and Manja and learning about the Malayan sun bear’s story, visitors are encouraged to experience a side of Malaysia that goes beyond beaches and city skylines – into the heart of its natural world.

For more information on Visit Malaysia 2026, visit www.tourism.gov.my.