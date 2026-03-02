Curtains up: local performing arts highlights in March

Kamini Senthilathiban and Alfred Loh star in the Theatresauce production ‘No Particular Order’. (Jazzie Lee pic)

PETALING JAYA : March arrives with a surge of energy across Malaysia’s stages, as theatres, studios, and cultural spaces come alive with bold new performances.

From intimate small shows to large-scale spectacles, be ready to gather, celebrate, and be moved by the talents of our local performers this month.

DANCE

1. Dance in Diversity

Dance in Diversity features talented performers from a wide range of genres. (Dance in Diversity pic)

A competitive dance event, it aims to promote dance as a performing art and encourage the younger generation to develop a deeper understanding and appreciation of it.

This competition features a wide range of dance genres, including Classical Ballet, Contemporary, Modern Jazz, Traditional Dance, and more.

When: March 6-8

Where: PJPAC, 1Utama Petaling Jaya, Selangor

2. Festival Tari Hua Wu Tai

Festival Tari Hua Wu Tai 2026 ignites the stage with a vibrant convergence of two powerful forces shaping the Malaysian Chinese dance scene today.

The evening highlights Inter-School Dance Competition Winners, representing the discipline and promise of a new generation, alongside a Spotlight on Local Creations, a dynamic showcase of original works by contemporary artists.

Audiences are also invited to dive deeper through the Dance+ Sharing Session, which pulls back the curtain on staged productions and the creative journeys behind them.

When: March 15

Where: PJPAC, 1Utama Petaling Jaya, Selangor

3. 2nd Malaysia Global Ballet Scholarship

This event focusses on performances and masterclasses by talented young dance hopefuls aspiring to grow and make a difference. It is organised by the Malaysia Global Ballet Scholarship (MGBS).

When: March 20-22

Where: KLPAC, Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

THEATRE

1. ‘她和她的演出’ (Her and Her Performance)

These two plays, each featuring a solo performer, were birthed from a workshop and then shaped through audience feedback, mentorship, and experimentation. It is performed in Mandarin, Cantonese and Hakka.

“HELLO 50” is the story of a middle-aged woman’s lifelong pursuit of her dreams, while “Oi Jia” is a conversation with a grandmother, which explores how a narrative can collapse and reassemble within a single person’s heart and mind.

When: March 13-15

Where: Dou Houz, Kuala Lumpur

2. ‘Yel!’ or A Compendious Lecture on the Reign of Sultan Paduka Seri Mahadewa Rahmatullah Al-Bara’ III (1784-1834)

Described as a “mythic, apocalyptic fever-dream set in an alternate Perak”, this play tells the story of two men, who cross into a palace at the world’s end to rescue their stolen women, taken as concubines.

When the king awakens however, the night descends into a nightmare of riddles, desecration, and ritualised abuse. It is performed in English and Malay, and is not suitable for those under 18.

When: March 13-15

Where: pangkin@ejklsseni, Kuala Lumpur

3. ‘Marupadiyum Karma’

‘Marupadiyum Karma’ combines several stories into one thought-provoking narrative. (Fenomena Seri Pentas pic)

Karma never forgets. What happens when the past wants to be heard? And who really controls the final chapter?

This Tamil-language play invites you to witness what happens when stories buried deep come knocking once more.

Some truths are painful. Some are terrifying. Some… are oddly funny. But every one of them is unforgettable.

When: March 13-15

Where: Tan Sri K R Soma Auditorium, Wisma Tun Sambanthan, Kuala Lumpur

4. ‘Mati-mati (J’aime Ma Mère)’

Daniel Arzman, who plays Hakimi, during a rehearsal of ‘Mati-Mati’. (The Actors Studio Seni Teater Rakyat pic)

Two brothers, Luqman and Hakimi, clash over the legacy of their abusive deceased mother and a controversial decision to preserve her consciousness through artificial intelligence.

In this Malay-language play inspired by folklore, director Christopher Ling and writer Arsyad Azrai present an enthralling tale about grief, obsession, and the quiet violence of wanting things to be different than they used to be.

When: March 4-8

Where: KLPAC, Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

5. ‘No Particular Order’

A dictator’s rise to power tightens freedoms and casts suspicion over even the smallest actions, both online and offline.

As control deepens, ordinary people – soldiers, parents, teachers, and civil workers – quietly struggle to reconcile personal conscience with duty.

Catch the Malaysian premiere of this acclaimed English-language play by Singaporean playwright Joel Tan (Wild Rice), previously staged in the UK (2022), Singapore (2023), and Australia (2025).

When: March 12-15

Where: KLPAC, Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

MUSICAL THEATRE

‘In the Heights’

Set in New York’s vibrant Washington Heights, this acclaimed musical with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda follows bodega owner Usnavi and his tight-knit community as they chase dreams, confront change, and navigate love, loss, and identity.

This English-Spanish musical presented by the British International School is brought to life by the cast and crew of the BSKL Secondary Production Team.

When: March 25-28

Where: BSKL Theatre, British International School, KL

