From favourite dish to mushroom mogul

Noor Saiful Amri is the proud owner of Cendawan Saifulam Agro Farm. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : What began as a fondness for mushroom dishes has grown into a sustainable agribusiness for Noor Saiful Amri, who now makes his living cultivating and supplying grey oyster mushroom blocks across several states.

The 42-year-old founder of Cendawan Saifulam Agro Farm did not set out to become an agricultural entrepreneur. In 2005, he was working at Kolej Universiti Teknologi Tun Hussein Onn – now Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia – when he began exploring mushroom cultivation to supplement his income.

“I was simply looking for a way to earn a little extra,” Saiful said. “At first, it was just a small project.”

His curiosity deepened after reading newspaper articles about mushroom farming. Determined to learn more, he sought guidance from the Pontian and Johor Bahru district offices of the Department of Agriculture and attended related courses in Johor. He later continued his training at Universiti Putra Malaysia.

Armed with new knowledge, Saiful began cultivating mushrooms on a small scale, selling his weekly harvest to university staff. In the early days, he produced between 20 and 30 kilogrammes a week – and consistently sold out.

Though returns were modest, bringing in an additional RM400 to RM500 a month, the steady demand encouraged him to take full control of the process, from preparation to harvest.

Saiful started small but brushed up on his knowledge of cultivating mushrooms so he could grow his own mushroom business. (Bernama pic)

“I realised that if I wanted to grow, I needed to understand every step myself,” he said.

With RM5,000 of personal savings, Saiful built his first 20-by-20-foot mushroom house. Over time, he expanded operations, adding four more units as well as block-processing facilities and related infrastructure. His total investment has since grown to nearly RM100,000.

Government support proved pivotal in scaling up the business. Saiful received grants in kind worth about RM50,000, including machinery for producing and steaming mushroom blocks.

He also received assistance from the Department of Agriculture, the Farmers’ Organisation Authority, the Malaysian National Industry Board and the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board.

After more than a decade cultivating various mushroom species, including shredded mushrooms, Saiful decided to focus exclusively on grey oyster mushroom blocks.

The choice was strategic.

“Grey oyster mushrooms have strong demand and are very versatile in local cooking,” he said, pointing to popular dishes such as battered fried mushrooms, tom yam and fried rice.

Saiful focuses exclusively on grey oyster mushroom blocks as these enjoy high demand. (Bernama pic)

Today, his mushroom blocks are supplied to institutions, communities, individual growers and traders, including those involved in agricultural projects under the Sejati Madani grant initiative.

Last year alone, Saiful sold more than 30,000 mushroom blocks, generating an estimated profit of about RM50,000. For 2026, he aims to increase annual sales to between 80,000 and 100,000 blocks in line with rising demand.

Innovation has also played a role in his growth. In 2023, Saiful received state and national recognition for using pineapple waste as an alternative substrate in mushroom blocks, a solution developed to address shortages of rubber wood sawdust.

“Waste can become a resource if we are willing to experiment,” he said. “It helps reduce costs and supports sustainability at the same time.”

Looking ahead, Saiful has ambitions beyond cultivation. He hopes to develop an agro-tourism mushroom farm featuring multiple species, alongside a café serving mushroom-based dishes.

“I want people to see how mushrooms are grown and appreciate the work behind it,” he said. “Maybe they’ll enjoy their food even more.”

From a modest side income to a near six-figure investment enterprise, Saiful’s journey reflects how passion, persistence and a willingness to learn can turn a favourite dish into a thriving livelihood.