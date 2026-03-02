Hollywood’s finest gather for guild’s Actor Awards

Irish actor Paul Mescal attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AFP pic)

LOS ANGELES : Film and TV A-listers walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild’s prize gala, as “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” go head-to-head in the last major awards ceremony before the Oscars.

The top honour at the newly rebranded Actor Awards recognises the ensemble cast of a film – a decision that sometimes, but not always, presages Oscars best picture glory.

“One Battle After Another”, Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a pot-addled former revolutionary forced back into the game when his teenage daughter goes missing, leads the pack with seven nominations.

Not far behind is Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners”, a vampire fable about America’s difficult racial history, with five nominations.

For industry insiders, “Sinners” may have the upper hand with SAG-AFTRA, which represents more than 160,000 members – but that may not hold true in two weeks for the Academy Awards.

“I think ‘Sinners’ is almost certainly going to win the Best Ensemble SAG Award,” Scott Feinberg, awards columnist for The Hollywood Reporter, told AFP.

“I’m not as confident that it’s going to win the best picture Oscar. It might, but those two awards have gone to different films just about as often as they have gone to the same film.”

Chalamet shoo-in

Seth Rogen, the creator and star of Apple TV’s Hollywood satire “The Studio”, along with his co-stars Chase Sui Wonders and Kathryn Hahn, were among early arrivals to an event that recognises the best performers on the small and big screen.

The ceremony comes as voting proceeds for the Oscars, with Sunday’s winners expected to gain some momentum in the march to the March 15 finale to Hollywood’s awards season.

In the film actor categories, Feinberg said Timothee Chalamet is a clear frontrunner for best male actor for his portrayal of an obsessive 1950s table tennis star in “Marty Supreme”.

“He won last year for (Bob Dylan biopic) “A Complete Unknown”… so we know that this group really likes him,” he said.

“And this year he’s expected to win the Oscar.”

Chalamet faces competition from DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan for his twin lead role in “Sinners”, Ethan Hawke for his portrayal of a washed-up lyricist in “Blue Moon” and Jesse Plemons, who plays a likeable conspiracy theorist in “Bugonia”.

For best female actor, all bets are on Jessie Buckley, who plays the grief-stricken wife of William Shakespeare mourning their son in “Hamnet”. She has so far swept this awards season.

Others in the category are Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You”), Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”), Chase Infiniti as DiCaprio’s daughter in “One Battle After Another” and Emma Stone for “Bugonia”.

Unpredictable

The picture is a little cloudier for actors in a supporting role, said Feinberg, with both male and female categories up for grabs.

“Different people have been recognised in those categories at almost every award show,” he said.

The Golden Globe for best supporting actress went to Teyana Taylor, DiCaprio’s revolutionary love interest in “One Battle After Another”. Amy Madigan snapped up a Critics’ Choice Award for “Weapons” and the BAFTA went to Wunmi Mosaku for “Sinners”.

Ariana Grande (“Wicked: For Good”) and Odessa A’zion (“Marty Supreme”) complete the female lineup.

For the men, the Critics’ Choice Awards recognised Jacob Elordi for “Frankenstein”, the Bafta went to Sean Penn (“One Battle After Another”) and the Golden Globe went to Stellan Skarsgard in “Sentimental Value”, who did not even get a SAG nod.

The other three nominees are Benicio del Toro (“One Battle After Another”), Paul Mescal as Shakespeare in “Hamnet” and Miles Caton from “Sinners”.

“Those categories are all over the place,” said Feinberg.

In television, Netflix limited series “Adolescence”, medical drama “The Pitt” and “The Studio” are poised to repeat their Emmys success.

Catherine O’Hara, who died in January, could win the award for best actress in a comedy series for “The Studio”.

The ceremony, which will honour Harrison Ford for his career, will be hosted by Kristen Bell and streamed live on Netflix.

The 32nd Screen Actors Guild Awards begin at 5.00pm (0100 GMT Monday).