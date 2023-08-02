Penang DAP secretary Lim Hui Ying claims that surveys indicate the party’s Chinese supporters may either back PN or cast spoiled votes.

PETALING JAYA: Penang DAP secretary Lim Hui Ying claimed that a significant number of Chinese voters would either back Perikatan Nasional in the state polls, abstain from voting or cast spoiled votes.

Lim said surveys have shown that the opposition would not only make inroads in the state, but could also wrest Negeri Sembilan from Pakatan Harapan and secure more seats in Selangor, Malaysiakini reported.

“Do not be complacent, do not think we are sure to win. Just now, I received another message saying Penang (DAP) has lost 20% of Chinese support,” she was quoted as saying, although Lim admitted that she was not sure if the surveys were accurate.