MTUC thanks human resources ministry for help offer but …

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) today thanked the human resources ministry for its offer to help resolve its suspension by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), although it took a swipe at the manner the ministry offered its support.

Its president Abdul Halim Mansor said the union never received a call by Human Resources Minister M Kula Segaran, while the offer to help MTUC was through a press statement.

Halim also said the ministry’s offer to assist went as far as resolving matters with the home ministry.

“Even though the initiative by the human resources ministry was not directed at MTUC’s president and secretary-general, we would like to thank the ministry,” he said in a statement.

The RoS had earlier this week suspended the MTUC following a probe after it received complaints on the management of the union.

It has since given MTUC 30 days to explain why it should not be deregistered.

The suspension comes amid a war of words between MTUC and the human resources ministry over the Labour Laws Reform (LLR) Bill, which the union said was being bulldozed without consultation with stakeholders.

MTUC is part of the National Joint Labour Advisory Council and makes representations for the International Labour Organisation.

Halim went on to say that MTUC would endure these trying times.

“We will oppose dishonest elements,” he said.



