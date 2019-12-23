‘Merry Christmas’ is fine, but avoid being Santa, says mufti

PETALING JAYA: Terengganu mufti Zulkifly Muda says there is nothing wrong for Muslims to extend greetings to non-Muslims during their religious celebrations, but warns them not to be part of the festivities.

He said this includes donning the Santa Claus outfit which symbolises Christmas.

“It is sufficient to give festive greetings specifically to the followers of that religion only,” he said in a letter sighted by FMT.

In the past, there were controversies over rulings by some Muslim scholars prohibiting Muslims from wishing non-Muslims on their religious holidays.



