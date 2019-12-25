What communist flag? Cops now seek man who made claim in video

BUTTERWORTH: Police are looking for a man believed to have recorded and viralled a video clip claiming that there was a communist flag in the 2019 Penang Chingay Festival procession on Jalan Raja Uda here on Sunday.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor said a police investigation did not find any communist flag being carried during the procession.

On the other hand, he said the flag said to be a communist flag was actually one with the word “Kiwanis”, which is the name of a voluntary organisation in Malaysia.

‘’The allegation in the video is totally untrue and I wish to advise the public against arbitrarily viralling videos which are not correct merely to attract the attention of netizens and cause confusion,’’ he said here today.

Noorzainy also said 50 policemen and officers were on duty during the parade and it was impossible that they did not detect a communist flag.

The public should stop sharing and spreading the video, he added.



