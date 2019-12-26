Immigration Dept shoots down plan to have vigilantes hunt illegals

PETALING JAYA: The Immigration Department has warned members of the public not to act against illegal immigrants on their own, after a political party announced it had mobilised 1,000 vigilantes to hunt down illegal immigrants in the country.

Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in no uncertain terms that the handling of illegal immigrants was the responsibility of the authorities.

Other parties or organisations, he added, did not have authorisation to do so under the law.

“Based on Section 51 of the Immigration Act 1959/63, the power to carry out arrests is only limited to immigration officers, the police and Customs,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul said the public could help the department by giving accurate information on illegal immigrants so that enforcement could be carried out. He warned that they should not take matters into their own hands.

“Every illegal immigrant who is caught will go through a process of investigation, prosecution and punishment before they are sent back to their home country.”

Earlier today, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) said it would assist the authorities by mobilising 1,000 vigilantes to hunt down illegal immigrants in the country.

Putra vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz said the increase in the number of foreigners could threaten the sovereignty of the country.



