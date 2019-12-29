Customs foil bid to smuggle out RM2mil in birds’ nests

KUCHING: Customs officers have foiled an attempt to smuggle out processed birds’ nests worth RM2.108 million at the airport here.

Sarawak Customs director Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said eight consignment boxes were seized at the outbound cargo loading bay centre.

The operation was a collaboration between the Customs ground operations branch with the airport’s passenger inspection unit.

“Further inspection was conducted using the scanner on the baggage of eight passengers travelling via AirAsia AK9237 and Malindo Air OD7605 flights to Kuala Lumpur and on transit to Hong Kong.

“Upon inspection of the passengers’ baggage, the team found eight cartons equivalent to 210.8kg of processed birds’ nests,” she said in a statement today.

Sharifah said the items lacked the required approvals from Customs, Sarawak Veterinary Department, and Forestry Department (Wildlife protection).



