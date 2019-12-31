Kadir Jasin takes swipe at 2 ministers over billboard adverts

PETALING JAYA: A Kadir Jasin, the prime minister’s special adviser on media and communications, has taken Education Minister Maszlee Malik and Rural Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun to task over billboard advertisements featuring the two ministers.

Kadir said the government was supposed to be about the people rather than building the “personality cults” of ministers.

“Better to promote the government’s agenda than the faces of ministers.

“Better to feature the people taking part in the government’s agenda than the ministers posing for the photographers,” he said in a Facebook post today, with two pictures featuring Maszlee and one of Rina attached.

Kadir also said Putrajaya should be promoting greater values such as humanity and humility instead of bureaucracy and feudalism.

“Don’t blame the people if they perceive the Pakatan Harapan government as just the same as Barisan Nasional,” he added.

One of the billboards featuring Maszlee can be seen along the Federal Highway.



