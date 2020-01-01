Dego Ride could provide 5,000 jobs for B40 youth, says Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says about 5,000 job opportunities for the B40 youth will be created with the relaunching of Malaysia’s first motorcycle e-hailing service Dego Ride.

Speaking to reporters after the launch, he said he hoped the company would grow to be on par with other e-hailing giants such as Grab and Indonesia’s Gojek.

He added that youth who become riders could earn anywhere between RM1,500 and RM3,000, depending on the number of customers.

Dego Ride founder Nabil Feisal Bamadhaj said as of today, 4,000 had applied to become riders. Of these, 100 are women.

“But we have only managed to approve 700 applications,” he added.

“We hope to step up the approval process as soon as possible.”

He said Dego Ride was encouraging more women to apply as many female passengers had shown interest in the service.

“There are a lot of women working in malls and shopping retail areas who get off work at 12am. We hope to be able to help them in that way,” he said, adding that the service will be available 24 hours a day.

Nabil said the e-hailing app would begin operating in the Klang Valley, with plans to expand to other states within the next three months.

He said he hoped it would help resolve first- and last-mile connectivity problems between homes and public transport stations.

In 2017, the government banned the Dego Ride motorcycle taxi service over safety concerns on motorcyclists and pillion passengers.

Last year, Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook said Putrajaya did not intend to legalise motorcycle ride-hailing services due to these safety concerns.

The ministry said the likelihood of motorcyclists being involved in fatal accidents was 42.5 times higher than that of buses and 16 times higher than that of cars.

However, the Cabinet in August agreed to introduce motorcycle ride-hailing services in Malaysia.



