Nora Anne’s parents sue resort operator

PETALING JAYA: The parents of Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, who died on holiday in Negeri Sembilan last year, have filed a civil suit against the resort where they stayed.

Lawyer SN Nair, who is representing the family, said the case would come up for case management on Jan 21 at Seremban Sessions Court.

The suit was filed by Nora’s father and mother, Sebastian and Meabh Quoirin, against Dusun Resort operator, Helen Marion Todd.

They claim that Todd failed to ensure the safety and security of the premises, that the window latches of their rooms were not secured, and the resort did not have a CCTV system installed or maintained.

The parents seek more than RM150,000 in damages.

Nora Anne was reported missing on Aug 4 last year and was found dead in a ravine about 2.5km from the resort after a 10-day search.

A post-mortem revealed that she had died of gastrointestinal bleeding, probably from hunger and stress. Authorities said no foul play was involved.

Her father, Sebastien Quoirin, told an Irish paper that the results did not explain how Nora Anne, who had learning disabilities, could have ended up naked in the ravine.

The family were considering making a formal application for a coroner’s inquest into her death as they felt it had come under questionable circumstances.

Meabh Quoirin has previously said that Nora Anne was “very shy” and “would not venture beyond the family’s front door on her own, let alone wander off into a jungle”.



