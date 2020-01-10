Navy to receive 12 surveillance drones from US this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) is expected to receive 12 surveillance drones, under the Unmanned Airborne System (UAS), from the United States this year.

RMN chief Admiral Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said these assets would be stationed at the naval base in Kota Kinabalu.

He said the acquisition of these new assets will enhance RMN’s maritime surveillance

“Additionally, tenders have been issued for the acquisition of 18 fast interceptor boats and three maritime helicopters.

“At the same time, the RMN is also conducting a feasibility study on suggestions received from several countries on the need for multi-role support ships (MRSS),” he said at a new year programme at the defence ministry here today.

Reza said the MRSS were particularly important in enhancing the RMN’s operational logistics and support for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, locally and at the regional level.

“These new assets will help RMN carry out its operations more effectively,” he said.

On RMN’s aspirations for 2020, Reza said the RMN had targeted for at least 75% of its vessels to be in working condition at all times.



