It’s merely a suggestion to DBKL, not an order, says Ku Nan over land sale

KUALA LUMPUR: Former federal territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor told the High Court that he did not order Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to follow his suggestion over a proposal by a developer to buy two plots of land to build affordable houses.

Testifying in his corruption case, Tengku Adnan said he was only giving his suggestions to DBKL officials in asking them to consider Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd’s application on Jan 26, 2015, to buy the two plots of land in Bandar Tun Razak.

“I put a note on Aset Kayamas’ application letter, which I addressed to Zulkifli Ibrahim. A copy was also extended to the mayor (Ahmad Phesal Talib).”

Zulkifli was DBKL’s then deputy director-general (project implementation and maintenance).

“This shows that my suggestion on Aset Kayamas’ letter was transparent and had no bad intentions or malice,” Tengku Adnan said.

Tengku Adnan, who is commonly known as “Ku Nan”, is accused of receiving RM2 million from Aset Kayamas’s director, Chai Kin Kong, despite knowing that the businessman had dealings with the federal territories ministry which was under him at the time.

Tengku Adnan also said the Jan 26, 2015, application was rejected by Zulkifli on Feb 6, 2015, as DBKL had its own plans to build a hostel. He added that Zulkifli later sent Aset Kayamas’ letter to another senior officer, Mahadi Che Ngah, for further action.

“I think that Aset Kayamas’ proposal to build a hostel for DBKL and for DBKL to buy the hostel back is reasonable.

“I also instructed my private secretary Mohd Rahimi Rejab to send Zulkifli’s letter, with my handwritten notes saying that I agreed that Aset Kayamas should build the hostel for DBKL, to Kamariah Ibrahim who was in charge of the Economic Planning and Development Department,” he said.

However, Tengku Adnan said his suggestion that Aset Kayamas build the hostel for DBKL and for the city council to buy it back was again turned down by Phesal and his officers.

“Aset Kayamas then filed their appeal to my ministry over the failed attempts. I told the mayor that the Rumawip (Federal Territory Affordable Housing programme) projects should be given priority and told the OSC (One Stop Centre) special committee to meet on the matter.”

Subsequently, the former minister said the special committee decided to sell the two plots of land to Aset Kayamas.

“I did not attend their meeting on April 27, 2015, and was not involved in any decision made by the officers of DBKL concerning the application,” Tengku Adnan said.

On another matter, Tengku Adnan also told the court that he was sad that “irrelevant charges” were bought against him because of his senior party position and the fact that he handled Umno and Barisan Nasional’s funding.

“I do not care about my political position as what I did politically was for the best interest of my country and rakyat. I was asked by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to serve the nation.

“So, to kill me is to kill Umno and BN,” he added.

Tengku Adnan, who was a businessman before joining politics, said that after entering public office as a deputy minister in 2001, his assets had decreased as he was no longer running his businesses.

“Instead, I have made many financial contributions to Umno and BN,” he said.

The hearing continues before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan on Jan 20.



