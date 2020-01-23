Stay away from Chinese who support divisive politics, says Guan Eng in CNY message

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has called on the Chinese community to distance themselves from some Chinese personalities and institutions that support those resorting to dangerous, divisive and destructive politics.

In his Chinese New Year message, the Bagan MP said such politics included opposing funding for vernacular schools and calling for their closure, boycotting non-Muslim products and businesses, barring non-Muslims from becoming Cabinet ministers, showing contempt for religious celebrations of non-Muslims and spreading lies against non-Muslims on the basis of their faith.

“If these racists, religious extremists, and chauvinists gain ascendancy in their respective communities, then everyone will be the loser, whether Malay or non-Malay, Muslim or non-Muslim.”

This, he said, was not just limited to RM150 billion in losses due to the previous administration’s financial scandals but losses due to incompetently run and practically bankrupt state governments.

“Despite not being able to afford to pay the salaries of the state civil servants and having to borrow from the federal government to do so, there are state government leaders who can still reward themselves with expensive luxury vehicles (Mercedes Benz) and a special RM50,000 bonus.”

Lim previously criticised the Kelantan state government’s decision to buy 14 German luxury cars for its menteri besar and state executive council members when it couldn’t pay civil servant salaries, saying “something is not right”.

The state also recently confirmed that it’s leaders were given a special RM50,000 payout.

Lim said moderation based on democracy, rule of law, performance and integrity was the way forward, and that being moderate was neither appeasement or confrontational.

“All must be willing to look at issues from a national, and not sectional, perspective in accordance with the Federal Constitution, democratic norms and basic human rights.”

He said the de-escalation of the US-China trade war would see Malaysia’s economy improve in 2020 compared to last year.

He added that PH was delivering on its manifesto promises through the reduction of petrol prices to RM2.08 per litre (RON 95) and giving an 18% discount on toll rates for PLUS highways from Feb 1.

“The solidarity and unity of PH component parties in nation-building and succession plan from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, should provide continued political cohesiveness and stability.

“Whatever our weaknesses, there is no doubt that PH has performed better than the previous government.”



