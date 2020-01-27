Yusoff Rawther welcomes suit by Anwar’s aide

PETALING JAYA: Muhammed Yusoff Rawther says he welcomes the lawsuit against him by the political secretary of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, but says it has been timed to distract from more pressing allegations.

Yusoff, who had himself filed a suit against Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak for assault, said he would defend all allegations against him by the PKR Perak chief.

Farhash’s suit filed last Friday is related to a press conference held by Yusoff on Dec 4 last year, in which Yusoff questioned police inaction over a police report claiming Farhash had physically assaulted him in May last year.

A defiant Yusoff, calling Farhash “a flunkey to Anwar Ibrahim”, said it was an attempt at diverting public attention, and added that he had yet to be served the suit.

“This is simply an attempt to distract the public and me from the core issue at hand,” said Yusoff, a former research assistant at Anwar’s Petaling Jaya office, who has also accused the politician of sexually assaulting him in October 2018.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers had earlier this month however said there were insufficient grounds to charge Anwar.

Yusoff said a court case would allow “the truth to see the light of day”.

“I look forward to seeing the perpetrators of these false and bloviated claims in court,” he added.

Last September, Yusoff, who is also the grandson of the late Penang prominent consumer advocate SM Mohamed Idris filed a suit against Farhash, claiming the latter had repeatedly punched him without provocation at Anwar’s office in Bukit Gasing here in May last year.

“The violent attack was against the law and occurred at the workplace of the plaintiff,” he said in his statement of claim.

Yusoff has also filed a suit against Anwar’s press secretary Tunku Nashrul Tunku Abaidah over several media statements he made on the incident.



