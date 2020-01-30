3 Sabah shopowners hauled up for hiking prices of face masks

KOTA KINABALU: Action has been taken against three shopowners in Sabah who were found to have raised the prices of face masks to more than double following high demand due to the flu season and the coronavirus outbreak.

The three premises were located in the state capital and the neighbouring districts of Penampang and Sandakan in Sabah’s east coast.

State director of the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry Georgie Abas said his men detected the price hike during a statewide operation since last Sunday involving 130 outlets.

“The three shopowners were found to have sold the masks way over the maximum price and they also failed to display the price tag.

“We seized 3,250 face masks including 50 N95 masks – all the items are worth RM2,935,” he said to reporters at the ministry’s office here today.

Abas warned that the ministry would not compromise on sellers taking advantage of the flu season.

Commenting on reports that there was a shortage of face masks in the city, Abas said this was only at pharmacies and places with many tourists.

“Wholesalers have started distributing the masks to shops here starting last night. So the public should not be worried,” Abas said.

Meanwhile, several people who came in contact with a 71-year-old China tourist, who was found positive for coronavirus after visiting Sabah, had been placed under observation.

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Frankie Poon said this included a tour guide, bus driver and a retailer who were in close proximity to the tourist while he was in the state.

It was reported the man had come to Sabah with a group that included his wife and two children on Jan 19.

He left six days later for Tianjin in China where he tested positive for the virus.

Speaking to reporters during his ministry’s Chinese New Year celebration here today, Poon said the man showed no symptoms and it was more likely that he had been infected while in China.

“The chances of him getting it from China is higher than from here. The incubation period runs up to two weeks.

“This is because, for now, we don’t even have a single case of coronavirus.

“But nevertheless we are always alert and on guard. The public should always maintain their personal hygiene and use face masks when necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, Poon said, another local Sabahan had been put under observation after he checked himself in following his trip to China on Jan 14.

He said the man, who returned to Tawau via Kota Kinabalu, went to health authorities after he found himself having a fever, sore throat and coughs.

“We found nothing wrong with him but to be safe, we are keeping him under observation,” Poon said.



