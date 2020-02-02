Question mark over Asean Para Games after virus death

KUALA LUMPUR: Government officials are to discuss whether national paralympic athletes should compete at the 2020 Asean Para Games in Manila next month, after the first death from the Wuhan virus was reported in the Philippines.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said officials from his ministry and the health ministry would meet soon. “The most important thing is the safety and health of our athletes,” he said.

He said the status of other athletes currently overseas was also being monitored.

Discussions would be held on whether 2017 world diving champion Cheong Jun Hoong should return from China where she is undergoing training with former national coach Yang Zhuliang.

“The Malaysian government has decided to help her if she wishes to return home. Some divers have already returned to Malaysia but for Jun Hoong nothing has been finalised.”

Precautionary measures had been taken with the five divers who returned. They are Leong Mun Yee, Pandelela Rinong, Wendy Ng Yan Yee, Kimberly Bong and Enrique Harold, and national coaches Li Rui and Li Teng.

On Saturday, a 44-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan died of the coronavirus in the Philippines. The man was the first victim to succumb to the virus outside China.

The Asean Para Games are to be held on March 20-28.



