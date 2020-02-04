Cops seize RM371 mil assets belonging to drug kingpin

SEPANG: Police have confiscated more assets belonging to a local man suspected to be a drug kingpin in Klang, Selangor, bringing the total amount so far to RM371.7 million.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the latest assets seized were 15 business lots worth RM5.56 million.

He said the suspect is believed to be hiding in a neighbouring country.

“We are working with authorities in that country to track down the suspect,” he told reporters after launching the Narcotic Airport Division at KLIA here today.

Khalil said police believed the man had more assets acquired through gain from drug trafficking.

“Investigations will be conducted to locate the suspect’s other properties,” he said.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador had said police recently sealed assets worth RM366 million belonging to a drug kingpin, including RM6 million in cash, RM21.6 million in bank accounts, RM143 million in company shares, properties worth RM198 million and vehicles valued at RM2.7 million.

Hamid said the suspect probably would have known that his cocaine business, disguised as a coal business, had been smashed in a raid in Penang last year.

On Sept 10, police busted an international drug smuggling syndicate after seizing 12 tonnes of cocaine mixed with coal worth RM2.4 billion in three containers at the North Butterworth Container Terminal.

The syndicate, which had brought in the drugs in 60 sacks of coal from South America, was crippled in “Op Eagle” conducted in Butterworth and Bayan Baru in Penang and Padang Serai, Kedah.



