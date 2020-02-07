GSC cinema at Pavilion KL to close from Feb 17

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s largest cinema chain, Golden Screen Cinemas Sdn Bhd (GSC), has decided to close one of its outlets located at a popular mall in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the announcement made by GSC on its Twitter account yesterday, GSC Pavilion KL will be closed from Feb 17.

“Please be informed that GSC Pavilion KL will cease operations on Feb 17. Our cinema will remain fully operational until our last day of business, which will be on Feb 16.”

GSC Pavilion KL has been operating for 12 years at the Pavilion shopping mall.

“We would like to take this opportunity to convey our sincerest thanks and gratitude to all movie-goers who have supported GSC Pavilion KL since its opening,” GSC said in the Twitter post.

The outlet is known for its exclusive halls such as the THX, Gold Class and D-Box, which are not available at all outlets.

GSC urged patrons to visit its other cinemas such as at Berjaya Times Square, Quill City Mall and MyTown in Cheras.

Although there’s no official announcement made by GSC on the closure, according to theedgemarkets.com, its spot at the Pavilion mall is expected to be taken over by China-based cinema chain Dadi Theater Circuit, the second-largest cinema chain in China. It is expected to start operating in May 2021.



