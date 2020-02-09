Action against Nur Sajat will be to safeguard Islam, says Mujahid

PETALING JAYA: Any action by religious authorities against controversial transgender entrepreneur Nur Sajat will be to safeguard the interests of Islam and shariah law, according to a cabinet minister.

The de facto minister for Islamic affairs, Mujahid Yusof, said he would look into all the information obtained before deciding on action against Nur Sajat, whose legal name is Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman and who identifies as a woman.

Nur Sajat came under criticism after posting a video showing her in a telekung, the female prayer garment, while performing the umrah recently.

Mujahid said today that “what’s important is that we want to safeguard the interests of Islam and all Muslims must adhere to shariah law”, Bernama reported.

“At the same time, if a Muslim commits an offence, he should come back to the true teachings of Islam. Do not apologise just for the sake of apologising.”

Last week, Mujahid had said Nur Sajat was wrong to don female garments because the entrepreneur’s MyKad identifies her as male and pilgrims were required to perform their religious observances in Mecca by their stated gender.

Mujahid made his remarks today at a Chinese New Year event, organised by Jakim, the Malaysian Islamic Development Department, and the Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association. Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also attended the event.



