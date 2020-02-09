Birth and marriage certs to contain biometric data soon

PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department will implement the biometric system in all identification documents, including marriage certificates, to determine the actual owners to boost the security characteristics.

The director-general of national registartion, Ruslin Jusoh, said among the identification documents involved were the citizenship certificate, birth certificate and adoption certificate, which currently did not have biometric elements, photo or fingerprint to determine the actual owner.

He said biometric elements, such as DNA data, would be created in the documents to facilitate JPN officers in conducting investigations when confusion arose or when there is suspicion that the documents have been misused.

‘’The biometric elements are important. Currently, the identities of the populace depend on the fingerprint.

“We will improve the existing security features, including creating facial recognition,’’ he told Bernama in a special interview at the JPN office recently.

Ruslin said a study on the implementation of the biometric system would be conducted this year by involving agencies such as the health ministry and the Malaysian Chemistry Department.

He said there were legal aspects and policies which must be created and scrutinised before full implementation of the system is decided.

He hoped the study to obtain the best method on the matter could be finalised before the end of the year before being implemented fully.

Ruslin said the upgrading effort was among JPN’s endeavours to ensure the registration records of citizens are always updated and in order, in line with the Public Safety and Security Policy.

‘’We are always committed to ensuring the people’s identification record’s registration system is taken care of in an orderly manner, comprehensive, systematic, accurate and up-to-date.

‘’This can help the government in formulating policies, making plans and implementing development programmes which are more orderly and effective,’’ he said.



