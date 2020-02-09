Third coronavirus patient makes full recovery at HKL

PETALING JAYA: A 63-year-old Chinese national infected with the novel coronavirus has made a full recovery at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and was allowed to go home this evening.

The director-general of health, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement that the man had been given symptomatic treatment while kept in an isolation ward.

The patient was not given any antiretroviral medicine, as was the case with two previous cases who had made full recoveries.

On Feb 4, a four-year-old girl from China was allowed to go home after being cured of the infection after treatment at Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi.

On Saturday, a 40-year-old man, the fourth novel coronavirus case in Malaysia, recovered from the illness and was discharged at 7.15pm at Permai hospital in Johor Baru.



